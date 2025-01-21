There is no shortage of time tracking apps out there. However, if you don’t want to add another tool to your workflow, you can use existing solutions like Notion to create one. After all, Notion is an incredibly versatile tool that isn't just for notes and to-do lists anymore. With its powerful databases and flexible features, Notion is the perfect platform to build a personalized time tracking system.

Whether you're a freelancer, entrepreneur, or simply looking to gain more control over your day, check out the top reasons to craft your own time tracking masterpiece in Notion.

7 A robust templates library to get started

Don’t build a time-tracking database from scratch

Notion boasts over 30000+ templates to choose from. Whether you want to manage projects, create a journal, a book tracker, a finance tracker, a product roadmap, or build a time tracker, you have ample options to kick-start a page.

As for time tracking, you can simply create a new page, head to the templates gallery, and search for the same. There are dozens of time-tracking templates from different creators. You can glance over screenshots, preview a template, and copy it to your Notion workspace. After all, a capable time-tracking template saves you hours and gives you a professional-looking setup in no time.

6 Flexibility with databases

A lot of column types to choose from

Notion's flexibility is truly its superpower when it comes to building a personalized time-tracking system. Unlike standard apps, Notion gives you a bunch of database options, such as table, calendar, Kanban, gallery, list, and more.

You also have a diverse range of column types for your databases. You can add text, number, select, multi-select, date, formula, rollups, and more. Formula is an interesting column type where you can automate calculations, like total time spent on a project or billable hours for a client. For example, you can calculate earnings based on billed hours and create your invoices in minutes.

Whether you need a simple time log or a complex system with project management capabilities, Notion's flexibility has you covered.

5 Integration with third-party apps

Embed your preferred project and personal files

Notion's ability to integrate with third-party apps significantly expands its functionality and makes it even more powerful for time tracking (and beyond!). For example, instead of just linking to a Figma file, you can embed it directly into your Notion page. This allows you to view and interact with the design without leaving your workspace.

Similarly, you can embed Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and PDF files so that you can access project briefs and meeting notes and keep all relevant information centralized on your Notion page. You can embed a Frame prototype, Typeform, Loom recording, and much more on your Notion page.

4 A range of customization options

Personalize a page with the required details

Notion uses a modern block editor with a slash (/) command. Unlike dedicated time-tracking apps, you don’t need to deal with a fixed layout and database. The entire Notion page is quite customizable, with many formatting options.

For example, you can enter meeting notes right below your time-tracking database, write down client details and project briefs, embed client videos, code blocks, web bookmarks, and more. You can even link related pages to your time-tracking database and switch between them with a single click only. As for personalization, you can add icons, banners, and widgets, utilize different font types, and even insert GIFs to elevate its aesthetic appeal.