Key Takeaways GPUs, memory, and storage offer far greater value and performance than ever before.

Nearly every major console exclusive is now available on PC.

High-refresh-rate displays are more accessible than ever.

Is it ever a bad time to build a PC? Seasoned builders are always dreaming about their next big PC upgrade but what about those that have still not been bitten by the PC bug? Building your own PC might look like this huge mountain to climb if you've always been a laptop or console user. But, custom PC building has evolved rapidly in the last few years, so much so that even beginners can assemble a PC on their own, thanks to countless tutorials and guides.

But, simplicity isn't the only thing in favor of PC building in 2024. There are a host of other reasons that have come together to create the perfect time for you to finally get your very first custom PC build. Whether you've been a console gamer on the fence about gaming PCs or a power user thinking about a high-end productivity workstation, the time is right for you to take the plunge.

5 No need to wait for next-gen parts

It's all out in the open

"Build now or wait" is a never-ending debate that every PC builder grapples with. Should you just build the best PC you can now or wait for the next big thing to arrive so you don't regret your purchase? In a nutshell, there are times when you should slightly delay your purchases (if possible) when something game-changing is on the horizon. But, this is not one of those times.

The RTX 5000 "Blackwell" GPUs will not be out before the end of the year.

AMD's AM5 platform is a mature platform now, leaving behind the growing pains at the time of its launch. Intel's 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh is also out, bringing minor improvements to its 13th Gen Core processors. If you're rocking a 10th Gen or 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, you can blindly upgrade to one of the best Intel CPUs from the 13th and 14th Gen lineup. It's perfect for those who won't think of upgrading their CPU for at least three years, as the 14th Gen CPUs are the last ones to support the existing LGA 1700 socket.

For those who want their PCs to be ready for drop-in CPU upgrades, it's a great time to build an AM5 PC. The next-gen Zen 5 processors will not be here till late 2024, at which time your Ryzen 7000 CPU will still be a phenomenal performer.

Speaking of performance, Nvidia's RTX 40 Super lineup has more or less revealed all the 40 series GPUs that were to come out. And the RTX 5000 "Blackwell" GPUs will not be out before the end of the year (same as AMD's RX 8000 lineup). You can grab one of the best gaming GPUs without worrying about missing out on anything.

4 PC hardware provides greater value than ever

MSRP is a thing again

You might be tempted to balk at this statement but hear me out. Yes, PC prices have been rising consistently in the past few generations but the sheer performance and even value we're getting out of them has also grown by leaps and bounds. Firstly, the GPU pricing nightmare of 2020 is long behind us, and buying GPUs at MSRP is finally possible again. More importantly, modern GPUs provide greater FPS per dollar than during previous generations.

It was nigh impossible to get a decent 4K gaming experience with a GTX 1080 Ti.

Consider this — it was nigh impossible to get a decent 4K gaming experience with a GTX 1080 Ti which was a $699 GPU. Fast forward to 2024, and you can now buy an RTX 4070 Super for around $599 and can enjoy 4K gaming at 60+ FPS. Thanks to a ton of architectural innovations and AI-assisted features, today's GPUs are faster and better value for money than ever.

You can even look at RAM and SSD prices to see that this is truly a great time to be in the market for a custom PC. A 16GB x 2 DDR5 memory kit as well as the fastest 1TB NVMe SSD can be had for just around $100 each. Many of the best gaming SSDs can be found for less than $80 for the 1TB variants. For those chasing peak performance, the best Gen5 SSDs have brought the blazing-fast loading times of the PS5 to the PC. As DirectStorage becomes available in more games, PCIe 5.0 drives will become mainstream among gamers.

If you don't want to spend $1,000-$1,500 on a gaming PC, you can always build a budget gaming PC for around $700 and upgrade it later. Your AM5 motherboard will comfortably last you till at least 2026.

3 Nearly every console exclusive is now on PC

For the console holdouts

It's been less than a year since I wrote about the things a console does better than a gaming PC. One of the major points I talked about was the stellar lineup of exclusives we see on consoles, especially on the PlayStation. While these exclusives are part of the biggest reason to buy a console, publishers are fast realizing they need to cater to the PC market as well. Hence, many of the erstwhile console-exclusive games have now arrived on PC or will do so in the near future.

Just look at this list of "console-sellers" that used to be a big pull of the PS4 and PS5 consoles:

The Last of Us Part 1

Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy)

Death Stranding

Days Gone

Horizon Zero Dawn

God of War

Ghost of Tsushima

So, one of the biggest factors against building a gaming PC has been all but nullified. As time progresses, more and more PlayStation exclusives will arrive on the PC, at which point the PC vs. console conversation will only be about convenience vs. performance. If you're a console gamer who's been thinking about getting a gaming PC and has a decent budget to spare, it's a great time to build your own.

2 Gaming performance on PC is better than ever

Upscaling and frame generation FTW

One thing that PCs have always excelled in (compared to consoles) is sheer performance. You might sing praises of the plug-and-play, optimized 60FPS experience on your console (even today) but it is no match for the visual fidelity a proper gaming PC can deliver. If you play your favorite console game on a PC, you'll surprised by how sharper and smoother it looks and feels. The standardized hardware of consoles can't compete with high-end PC components (or even mid-range ones).

You can't deny that AI upscaling and frame generation have changed the game completely.

If you're a fan of the brilliant ray-traced visuals of titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, and Marvel's Spider-Man, the best way to experience them is on a gaming PC. Consoles are capable of raytracing now, but it's a watered-down version of what you can get on a gaming PC. Superior raytracing performance is actually one of the reasons to pick Nvidia over AMD when buying a GPU.

Not everyone is a fan of the new-age AI upscaling and frame generation features of Nvidia and AMD GPUs, but you can't deny that they've changed the game completely. Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR intelligently boost framerates and generate new ones in a bid to ramp up how smooth and responsive a game feels. Compared to even the RTX 3000 graphics cards, Nvidia's latest lineup delivers a staggering boost in most games.

1 High-refresh-rate monitors are more affordable than ever

