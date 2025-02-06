Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) sounds like something from Cyberpunk 2077, but it's a very useful feature present on AMD Ryzen processors. PBO allows AMD processors to dynamically adjust power limits, voltages, and clock speeds to improve overall performance. With data from the chip itself, AMD's PBO will adjust PPT (Package Power Tracking), TDC (Thermal Design Current), and EDC (Electrical Design Current) without the need for any manual overclocking, and it will do all of this on the fly. If you have an AMD Ryzen processor, it may be worth activating PBO to get more from your CPU.

3 PBO is easy to activate

Be up and running in no time

You'll likely have PBO disabled (or set to "auto") by default, though a single UEFI BIOS setting is all you need to turn it on. When set to "auto", PBO will still be constrained by predetermined TDP limits. This is best for when you're limited on CPU cooling and want to enjoy slightly longer boost times before the CPU throttles back. PBO set to "on" is when the fun begins. This is when you'll consider upgrading to a 240mm AIO cooler if using a stock or aftermarket air cooler. The amount of heat generated by the AMD chip with PBO enabled can be considerable. Thankfully, it's just as easy to dial back or disable altogether.

2 Automatic overclocking

No guesswork or tests

Manually overclocking your processor is a thing of the past, unless you plan to get as much performance out of your system as possible. It's just not needed anymore with modern AMD and Intel processors which have integrated features that can fine-tune clock speeds based on current loads and cooling capacity. PBO does precisely this by dynamically configuring the processor as you use the PC. Not running much? The AMD CPU with PBO will sit almost idle sipping a few watts of power. When you're ready to fire up a stress test, heavy game, or software, PBO will crank everything up to 11 until you hit TJMax.

1 PBO can provide serious gains

Especially with AMD Ryzen 9000