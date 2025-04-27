If you're worried about handing your data to third-party apps, or you're not sure what servers your data is being sent to, self-hosting is an excellent way to make sure your data is safe and doesn't leave your own custom servers. There are several apps and services that you can self-host, that, too, without complex setups. You can use a NAS or a similar device to run an Immich server, or run a Docker container to self-host Jellyfin. The possibilities are endless. However, self-hosting is a deep rabbit hole that, once you enter, is difficult to escape. Owing to this, you may want to self-host a ton of apps and services on your own machine.

While that's certainly a fantastic idea, it may not be wise to have all your self-hosted services on a single machine. You may not face any major issues at first, but you may start encountering performance bottlenecks or thermal throttling issues in the long run, accompanied by several other problems. If you're a self-hosting enthusiast and all your services are on the same machine, here are a few factors to rethink the decision.

5 Improved performance

Fewer bottlenecks

Running all or multiple self-hosted services on a single machine can lead to all of them competing for finite resources like CPU, RAM, and network bandwidth. A media server like Plex, while transcoding 4K video, can require much more resources compared to lighter services like an ad blocker. By distributing services across multiple machines, you can dedicate appropriate hardware to each service’s needs.

For example, Immich’s AI-based facial recognition system requires a machine with a powerful CPU and GPU. So, allocating a machine with those specs for this purpose makes sense. Don't club it with another task that also requires raw performance, since that could lead to both services not getting adequate resources.

4 Enhanced security

Doesn't compromise all services in case of an attack