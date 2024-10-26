You've probably heard someone say you should reboot your computer to help fix issues in the past, but I know for a fact that a lot of people don't take this seriously. It can be easy to think that just closing your laptop or putting it to sleep is good enough and they can just keep it on indefinitely.

However, there are good reasons to reboot your PC on a regular basis, and even just to shut it down. If you need convincing, here are some good reasons to give your PC a clean break every now and then.

6 Save power

Seriously, just turn off your computer

Okay, this one isn't really about restarts, but I had to mention it anyway because I know a lot of people just keep their computers running indefinitely, only putting them to sleep between sessions. While sleep mode may save a lot of power, the power use in sleep mode is not irrelevant, and your computer will be using electricity while it's sleeping. On a desktop, you may not care that much about your electricity bill, but on a laptop, this can make a huge differencefor battery life.

Laptops (prior to the Qualcomm Snapdragon X models, at least) are notoriously bad at preserving power in standby mode, so there is a good chance you'll pick up your laptop and it will be dead after a day in sleep mode. Turning off your computer will make a big difference.

Restarts are often required

Windows 11 computers get updates on a regular basis, and Windows Update can also install driver updates for you to improve your overall experience. Most of the time, these updates require you to restart your computer, and ignoring the warnings to restart isn't a good idea.

For one thing, your PC will restart automatically at some point, and if you don't do it when you're in control, you may end up losing unsaved data when it happens automatically. For another thing, having pending updates just isn't good for your PC. Updates may not apply properly if you keep messing with files on your PC before restarting, and things may feel slower until an update is finalized. In the case oof graphics drivers, your display may not look right until you reboot to let the update finish.

Restarting may also be required for installing drivers for new hardware such as a sound card, and those devices may not work properly until you do.

4 Uninstalling programs

It helps clean up some files

Just like installing new updates and drivers can often require a restart, removing software from your computer is also very likely to need a restart to be done properly. Some programs will prompt you to restart immediately, but some might not, and you should anyway. Uninstalling apps and programs often leaves some files behind that are only deleted after restarting the computer, usually because they may be stored in system folders that shouldn't be touched during regular use.

If a program prompts you to restart your computer after uninstalling it, you should do it as soon as you can. And even if it doesn't say anything, it's probably still a good idea to do it.

3 It improves performance

A fresh start is always good

As you use your computer more and more during a single session, the system will start to fill up your system memory (RAM). This is a natural process and it's mostly a good thing, since Windows can allocate RAM to the necessary tasks as you go. However, there may be memory leaks or traces of apps running in the background holding on to some RAM,and the system isn't perfect, so performance tends to degrade as time goes on.

Rebooting your PC forces the RAM to be completely cleared, because RAM needs power to be able to hold any data. Turning off the computer, even briefly, will clear things up and ensure you're in tip-top shape again.

It's not just RAM, either. As you run more and more apps and they hang in the background, more of your CPU resources are used to keep them working, even if you don't actively need those apps anymore. Restartingh your PC will terminate all your apps, so you get a fresh start every time. It's also a good idea to check your startup apps to make sure you're not being slowed down.

2 Fix up glitches

Sometimes computers need a break

Another thing about continuously using your computer is that running a lot of apps at the same time or sequentially introduces a ton of variables that are hard to account for. Software is incredibly complex, and it's very hard to tell when one thing might influence another, and you may end up experiencing certain glitches and problems in apps that have no reason to be happening.

As we've already established, restarting your PC gives you a clean slate, so if you're experiencing an unusual software glitch, there's a good chance that restarting your computer will help. Try running your app again after a restart and see if the issue you were having is fixed. You'd be surprised how often it works.

1 Solve internet problems

It's all tied together

Another thing that can happen when you have your computer on for extended periods of time is internet problems can arise. The underlying reason can be hard or impossible to pin down, but simply put, sometimes computers just stop playing nice with the internet for one reason or another.

I experienced this very recently when I was reviewing the Geekom GT1 Mega, where the internet stopped working entirely after only a couple of years of sitting idle. I restarted the computer, and everything was back to normal. Maintaining a functioning internet connection has a few factors to it, and rebooting your computer will refresh your internet connection without having to reset everything. It's always a good idea to do this before trying anything else.

Putting your computer to sleep isn't the same as shutting it down

Let me end this with a reminder that closing your laptop's screen or simply pressing the power button is rarely the same as turning off your computer. This will put your computer to sleep, but all of the data from your session is still stored, and you'll never get your fresh start this way. Those junk files, pending changes, and other potential problems will keep piling up and degrading your experience. Use the restart and shut down options in Windows when you can, and you'll quickly notice that your PC performs and behaves much better.