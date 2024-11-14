When storing data for a long time, particularly backups, should you use a solid-state drive (SSD) or hard disk drive (HDD)? Although one should populate their NAS or external enclosure with a supported drive, I recommend against using SSDs for backing up all your data unless you'll frequently be writing new data to the drive(s). Here are some other reasons why HDDs may be the better option.

4 Finite offline data retention

Did you know that if you power down your PC, take the SSD out, and store it somewhere for a year or two, there's a chance the data may not be retrievable? That's because an SSD works by using electricity to charge cells inside memory chips. The SSD continues to hold a small charge, even when powered off. If you don't connect the SSD to a power source and cycle it often, the drive will begin to discharge.

Depending on the temperature of the room where the SSD is stored, the time before the drive discharges and the data is lost. Writing a new backup to the drive will reset everything, but you'll encounter issues should you need to read the data from the SSD. A HDD, so long as it's securely stored in a safe location, will last much longer.