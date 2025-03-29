For years, TeamViewer has been the default choice for remote desktop access. It offers a simple way to connect to computers from anywhere. However, a series of security breaches, performance issues, and a shift towards a more restrictive commercial model has left many users searching for alternatives. Let’s go over the critical reasons why you might want to consider moving away from TeamViewer.

This article isn’t about simply bashing TeamViewer; it’s about examining its current state, hidden costs, and frustrating limitations. I will unpack why staying with TeamViewer might be holding you back.

6 Performance issues

Noticeable lag on slower internet connections

While factors like internet connection quality, network congestion, and server load can affect TeamViewer's performance, I have often found it glitchy compared to its rivals. This lag can make tasks that require precision or quick responses extremely frustrating.

At times, the remote screen updates slowly, which results in a choppy or jerky visual experience. This is particularly noticeable when working with graphically intensive applications or watching videos. I have also found it using significant system resources, including CPU and RAM.

It's important to note that TeamViewer's performance can vary depending on individual circumstances. However, the number of complaints on the web suggests that performance issues are a recurring problem for many users.

5 Security breaches

I don’t trust TeamViewer anymore

Security is one of the biggest reasons to ditch TeamViewer. In 2016, a widespread incident affected TeamViewer users, with reports of unauthorized access to accounts, stolen credentials, and financial losses. Users reported that their computers were remotely controlled, and in some cases, funds were transferred from their PayPal or bank accounts. The worst part is that TeamViewer didn’t even disclose the breach until 2019.

TeamViewer was surely slow to react and provide transparent information. Many felt that they were not adequately informed about the risks and how to protect themselves. TeamViewer also faced the same issue in mid-2024 when their IT network was breached through compromised employee credentials.

Overall, if you frequently use remote sessions for confidential and financial stuff, I highly recommend avoiding TeamViewer.

4 Limited features in the free plan

Will force you to pay extra

TeamViewer's free plan comes with significant limitations. It is primarily designed to encourage users to upgrade to their paid commercial versions. Looking at TeamViewer’s pricing page, you can only connect to another private device, and that’s about it.

The free version lacks many advanced features, such as remote printing, session recording, advanced reporting, wake-on-LAN, and more. These restrictions make the free version unsuitable for many professionals. There are limitations on the number of files that can be transferred at one time, as well as the speed of those transfers.

3 Commercial vs. personal use issues

Unnecessary detection of commercial use

This is a significant pain point for many TeamViewer users. TeamViewer's aggressive detection of commercial use, even when it's genuinely personal, is extremely frustrating. TeamViewer uses algorithms that analyze connection patterns, usage frequency, and other metrics to determine if a user is engaging in commercial activities.

However, the company doesn’t make it clear how the algorithm works, and as a result, users don’t know the specific criteria used for detection. Frequent or long-duration connections, even between personal devices, can trigger the system. If you regularly connect to multiple computers, even within your own home network, it might be flagged.

Sometimes, even transferring large amounts of data or files for personal backups can be interpreted as commercial activity. These messages and warnings pop up even during critical tasks and cause frustrations and delays.

2 Expensive for personal use

Every-increasing subscription prices

As mentioned above, TeamViewer’s free plan is quite limited. As for paid plans, the company operates on a subscription model. The cheapest Remote Access plan starts at $25 per month, which is quite steep for individuals.

Even the Remote Access plan is restrictive. You miss out on Google Meet integration, mobile device support, custom branding, the ability to record sessions and more. You must upgrade to the Business plan to get the best out of TeamViewer, and it will cost you around $50 per month. The subscription prices go even higher if you are looking to manage a remote team with TeamViewer.