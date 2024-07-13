Ergonomic mice and keyboards aren't new even though most would still pick a standard peripheral for their office or gaming PC. Should you find yourself in front of the computer for extended periods and aren't using software requiring pin-point precision and quick reflexes such as games, an ergonomic keyboard or mouse may be just what your body craves. Positioning a standard keyboard or mouse can prove challenging, which is where ergonomic counterparts come into play. Here's why you may want to consider them.

1 Reduce work-related stress

Chill without the pill

Work is stressful, no matter the occupation. Sitting at the computer all day is not only mentally taxing, but it can play havoc with your hands. Ensuring your important limbs are being used without causing damage can free up parts of your brain that would otherwise be occupied by worrying about increased discomfort due to health-related problems. Ergonomic mice and keyboards are designed specifically to tackle this, improving your well-being and providing a better environment for getting more work done.

And if you're able to get more work done during the allotted time, you'll feel better after clocking off, so the health benefits can compound.

2 Prevent wrist injuries

You don't want RSI

Having worked with computers in some capacity for the past 20 years, I've had my share of carpel tunnel syndrome (CTS) and repetitive strain injury (RSI). You don't want either of these and once you've upset your body enough, you run the risk of having to deal with these symptoms for prolonged periods. Using an ergonomic mouse and keyboard, or at the very least configuring your current standard setup in such a way can reduce the likelihood of experiencing these health issues.

Sitting correctly and positioning the mouse and keyboard can help improve blood flow and take the strain off specific parts of your body. Even your mouse grip can make a difference with fingertip and claw being most likely to cause issues and the palm providing the best support. It's also why ergonomic mice are designed so your entire hand rests atop the pointer. It's probably not the most comfortable for lightning-fast reflexes in games where you'll see fingertip and claw used the most, but it'll serve you better in the long term.

3 Improve productivity

Feel better, perform better

Using an ergonomic keyboard or mouse (preferably both) can have a positive impact on your productivity for work and general computing. By feeling better and more comfortable without strain, you'll be able to focus on the task at hand. It's also great for gaming, though you'd need to ensure you're not sacrificing in-game performance for comfort as gamer peripherals are also designed with ergonomics in mind. Some keyboards can even be designed to improve the number of words that can be typed per minute.