Being a versatile tool for note-taking, project management, and knowledge organization, Notion has long been a go-to solution for productivity seekers. However, the market for productivity tools is constantly evolving, and a new challenger has emerged: AFFiNE. It promises a blend of familiar features with innovative twists.

If you are tired of Notion’s limitations, or if you are simply curious about exploring a potentially more customizable and private workspace, then you are in the right place. Let me unpack the key reasons why AFFiNE might just transform the way you work.

6 A built-in digital planner

Use it as a digital journal

AFFiNE digital journal
Source: AFFiNE

While you can use Notion as a digital journal, the end experience still leaves a lot to desire. It often feels like working within a database rather than a dedicated journal. Without a calendar integration, you might struggle to visualize your entries easily.

AFFiNE, on the other hand, elevates the digital journaling experience with a built-in Journal menu. You can effortlessly navigate through your entries and have a clear visual timeline of your reflections. You can capture your daily thoughts and then, with a single click, move that entry into AFFiNE’s edgeless view. It’s perfect for brainstorming and visually dissecting your day.

5 Familiarity with Notion

With better organization