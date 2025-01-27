If you have an old laptop, you could repurpose it for something other than the landfill. You can run a network-attached storage (NAS) installation on just about anything these days, including single-board computers (SBC). Even an old laptop will work as a beginner NAS, allowing you to go down the custom-build route without spending too much on hardware. All you'd need are a few external drives and you're good to go.

4 It has everything a NAS requires

CPU, RAM, display, and more

CPU? Check! RAM? Check! Internal storage drive? You bet! Your laptop is very similar to a desktop PC, aside from discrete graphics and expansion slots for bulky cards. You've got all the basics a NAS requires, including an AMD or Intel CPU, more RAM than you'll likely require, and an internal storage drive for installing the NAS OS of your choosing. While a laptop cannot be upgraded or expanded like an old PC, it'll still prove useful in running TrueNAS, Proxmox, OpenMediaVault, Ubuntu, Unraid, or some other OS.

The laptop even has an always-connected display, which may sound pointless at first since a NAS is all about network connections, but it will prove invaluable should something go wrong somewhere down the line. There's also a trackpad and keyboard good to go, so you won't need to keep one spare should you need to interface with the NAS. Little touches such as this make your first NAS deployment all the more straightforward and less daunting.