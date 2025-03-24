Most of us spend hours on the internet daily and trust our browsers with our sensitive information. The truth is that most browsers track our online activity and use our information to create profiles about our interests, spending habits, and other personal details we'd rather keep private. They then sell our information to third parties, who'll use it for targeted advertising to get more money from us.

One of the best ways to prevent tracking is to use a privacy-focused browser, such as Mozilla Firefox or DuckDuckGo. These browsers have extra security features to keep your browsing private and trackers at bay. If you're still on the fence about your online security, here are five reasons to use a privacy browser to prevent online tracking.

5 Tracking prevention

Safeguard your data