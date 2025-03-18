We rely on a complex mesh of hardware and software for work and play, and any issues that arrive can affect our income and cause hours of stress. We spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars on our desktop PCs or the latest laptops, and it's worth adding a few more bucks to get troubleshooting software to ensure they remain in great shape.

Diagnostic apps can troubleshoot your storage, display, memory, and other PC components that might not be functioning correctly. They also let you monitor performance and provide statistics to avoid bottlenecks or detect failing hardware. If you're unsure how to protect your system, here are five reasons you should use Aida64 Extreme to troubleshoot your hardware issues.

5 Hardware Diagnostics

Stress-test your system