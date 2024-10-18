Windows 11 is an operating system that's packed with features, many of them you might not even know exist. Storage Spaces is an example of something you may have heard of but have no idea what it does — that was certainly the case for me for a very long time. But if you want your drives to perform faster or, more importantly, to make sure you don't lose any data, Storage Spaces are an incredibly useful feature. It's essentially a software implementation of RAID (redundant array of independent/inexpensive disks), combining multiple disks to form one storage pool that's seen by Windows as a single drive.

Because I'm sure I'm not the only one who didn't know about this feature for a long time, I'd like to share some of the reasons you might want to set it up yourself.

3 You can get faster performance

Multiple drives can work together

One of the big benefits of using Storage Spaces, though not the primary one for most people, is speed. Storage Spaces combine multiple disks, and if you set them up as a simple storage space, all the available space will be combined in one pool, and data written to the pool is written to both drives at the same time, which increases the overall write speed, since you're no longer limited by the speed of an individual drive.

With a solution like this, you can greatly increase the speed at which files are written and read, which makes this solution ideal for projects where fast storage makes all the difference, such as software development or a video project.

However, setting up spaces like this can be dangerous for long-term storage, since if any of the drives in the pool fails, all the data in the pool is lost. Still, for short-term projects where speed is crucial, this is a great option to have.

2 Keep your data safe

It's good to have more than one copy

Storage Spaces can also help if you want to ensure that your files are kept intact. By using the Mirror or Parity options in Storage Spaces, all the data you write in the pool you create is going to have multiple copies. In the case of a two-way mirror with two drives, for example, you have a backup of every file automatically.

By doing this, even if one of your drives dies, your data is still kept safe, and you can replace that drive with a new one without losing any data or disrupting your workflow. Storage Spaces can then mirror data to the new drive, and you're back to having multiple copies.

Using the Mirror option does limit your available storage space to the capacity of the smallest drive in the pool. though, so that's something to consider. The Parity option can actually give you more storage space, though this comes at the expense of performance, so it's best for long-term storage that's not used as frequently.

1 It's easier to set up than RAID

You can get started without too much hassle

Of course, using a typical RAID solution could also achieve all of this, and usually with better performance. But the problem with RAID is that it's a bit harder to set up if you're not technically inclined (which not everyone is or needs to be). Setting up RAID requires accessing the BIOS on your PC, which is not something everyone wants to do. It takes more time, and for some people, it can just be daunting to look at a BIOS screen, the UI can feel intimidating in a way.

Storage Spaces can easily be set up with Windows itself, and you can even choose between using the old Control Panel UI or the new Settings app, so you can use whatever method feels more comfortable.

Plus, depending on what kind of computer you're using or the drives you have, you may not be able to set up RAID at all. Most desktop PCs will have RAID support, but it's not a guarantee. Storage Spaces is more easily accessible, as long as you have the number of drives you need. They can even be external drives.

Give Storage Spaces a shot

Since you need at least two drives on top of the one where Windows is installed, Storage Spaces are not a feature everyone will need, and I'm not trying to claim it's essential for every Windows user ever. But if you have multiple drives and you want to ensure your data is all kept safe and sound, Storage Spaces are a great solution anyone can set up easily.