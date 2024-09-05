There are some excellent operating systems out there that are specifically designed for running network-attached storage (NAS), but almost any OS with a shareable filesystem will do. A NAS is simply a device that stores data and allows other hardware to connect to it over the network. All you need is an install of Ubuntu, file-sharing protocols (SMB or NFS), and some network rules, and you're good to go! But why should you choose Ubuntu over TrueNAS SCALE, Unraid, OpenMediaVault, or some other NAS OS? Here are some reasons why you may wish to use this popular Debian-based Linux distro.

1 Great hardware support

Run Ubuntu on almost anything

Ubuntu will run on just about anything. I'm talking about NUCs, high-end gaming PCs, servers, or single-board computers (SBCs). The OS supports a wide range of hardware, both old and new. Official drivers are available from vendors, such as Nvidia and AMD for chipsets and GPUs. And if there's no official support, there's a possibility someone from the community has created software to make everything work. The beauty of running a NAS is you won't require any fancy hardware that won't work with Ubuntu since all you need is the OS, some drives, file transfer protocols, and that's it. Docker containers and other software can be installed without issue.

2 Learn Linux (and the CLI)

Apt is your new best friend

The command line interface (CLI, or Terminal) is a frequent tool used by Linux power users. There are many reasons why it's worth using even as a beginner. Running simple commands such as ping, apt update/upgrade, and wget can achieve specific results but you can go as advanced as needed. The CLI is a powerful interface, removing all of the GUI fluff that can get in the way of what you wish to accomplish. You'll learn new ways of solving problems. Scripts can be created (and automated) in a way that many graphical interfaces do not support. Think of it as the same reason you may wish to use keyboard shortcuts over navigating context menus.

3 Easy for beginners to install

Go from zero to hero

Ubuntu is often regarded as one of the best Linux distributions for beginners, largely thanks to the Debian underpinnings, Ubuntu development, and GNOME environment. It's incredibly easy to install on a system. All that's required is a USB drive, much like Windows, but you can boot into the drive, which loads up Ubuntu. This allows you to test how the OS performs on your selected hardware, though it won't be as responsive or feature-rich as a full local drive install. That's the magic of Linux. It's incredibly lightweight yet powerful enough to run just about anything your imagination can conjure.

By sticking with Ubuntu, you'll be up and running in no time. The OS installation wizard is seamless and the official Ubuntu community forum is a goldmine of information and guides. A quick Google search can even reveal useful commands and quick fixes to get yourself out of trouble.

4 Graphical interface

See what you're working with

The Ubuntu 23.10 desktop.

Although I listed the Terminal as a reason why you should consider using Ubuntu as a NAS to learn about setting up scripts and running commands, the GUI is still great to fall back on, especially if you're just starting. Sometimes you don't want to use the CLI and prefer to fire up software that can be managed using the mouse and keyboard. Many packages on Ubuntu will have a GUI, including Docker container managers. Using a GUI also makes it possible for others at home or in the office to easily change or fix things without touching the Terminal, which they may be unfamiliar with.

5 Use the NAS as a PC

Install all your favorite apps and games

Because we're using the desktop version of Ubuntu for running the NAS, we can use it as a PC. So long as you don't mind the system being up continuously, you'll be able to play all your favorite PC games, browse websites, watch movies, and work through the day on the same machine serving data to other hardware on the LAN. With the power of virtual machines, you can separate instances on the same Ubuntu installation, just like you would network clients with a VLAN.

6 Upgrade the NAS to run other services

Ubuntu, Debian, Linux

Linux is the backbone of the server network. When connecting to an online game, website, or some other online service, there's a very good chance the server is running Linux. LAMP stands for Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP. It's the most basic form of a web server and allows you to build and deploy online software that can be accessed through browsers. Everything can be installed on Ubuntu with a few commands and you'll have a NAS and web server running on the same box. Want to fire up a Minecraft server for you to mess around with friends? That's also possible!

Ubuntu would allow you to build a powerful server instance that handles much more than file storage.