Managing complex spreadsheets can be challenging and time-consuming, potentially affecting productivity. Your workbook may hold valuable data and insights, but without proper guidance, it remains inaccessible and its potential untapped. That’s where a dedicated README sheet comes into play. It acts as the key to unlock your workbook’s true value by providing context, explaining calculations, and guiding users through its complications.

In this post, I will go over the top reasons why every Excel spreadsheet, no matter how simple or complex, deserves its own README companion.

7 Enables time-saving navigation

This is a huge plus when it comes to README sheets. When your Excel workbook has dozens of sheets, the collaborators may waste time wandering around, trying to find their way. A README sheet acts as a map for your spreadsheet and guides users to the information they need quickly and efficiently.

You can also insert a table of contents, hyperlinks to key sections, and even a flowchart to help users navigate the data without getting lost. This benefit applies to both the creator and the users of the spreadsheet. The creator saves time on answering questions and explaining things, while users save time on deciphering the spreadsheet's structure and purpose.

Suppose you have a spreadsheet tracking project expenses. The README could include a brief explanation of the project, hyperlinks to specific sections within each sheet (Total Expenses by Category), and a table of contents listing different sheets.

6 Prevents errors and avoid costly mistakes

A README sheet can prevent significant errors by providing clarity and context. Suppose you are creating a spreadsheet calculating employee bonuses. Now, you have added one column listing employee salaries, another one that shows their performance rating (1 to 5), and a third column calculating the bonus using a formula.

Now, when you share the spreadsheet with your manager without a README sheet, the person could easily misinterpret the data or the formula, which translates to incorrect bonus calculations and a very unhappy payroll department. Here are some potential errors.

Is the salary in annual, monthly, or weekly amounts?

Does a 1 rating mean "best" or "worst" performance?

5 Gives a major collaboration boost

Collaboration is where a README sheet truly shines. A README acts as a central source of truth and ensures that everyone working on the spreadsheet has the same information about its purpose and structure. It also ensures a smooth onboarding experience. New team members can quickly get up to speed with a well-written README. They don't have to rely on someone else to explain everything.

4 Explains your formulas like a pro

Formula explanation is crucial for transparency and understanding in an Excel workbook, and with a dedicated README sheet, you can explain the formula in plain language. Let’s say you have a spreadsheet for a real estate investment analysis and it includes columns for property price, down payment, loan amount, interest rate, loan term, and monthly mortgage payment.

Here, the monthly payment is calculated using a complex formula like =PMT(B4/12,B5*12,B3). Now, someone unfamiliar with financial functions might not understand how the monthly payment is derived. They might wonder why the interest rate is divided by 12, and the loan term is multiplied by 12 in the formula. Here is where README helps users understand how the calculations work.

3 Supports version control and change log

By incorporating version control through a README, the team maintains a clear and organized history of the spreadsheet's development. Suppose your team is working on a budget spreadsheet for a marketing campaign. Without a README sheet, it becomes difficult to track who made what changes and when.

With README, you can include a section dedicated to version control, often called a Change Log or Revision History, to record detailed tracking with required data.