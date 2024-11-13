Normally, I'm a huge proponent of wireless networking, and that's not going to change as Wi-Fi 7 routers become more commonplace. But even my convenience-loving heart can't deny there are times you really should build a wired LAN. Some devices work much better when they have a dedicated line to the router, and you wouldn't want to share a bandwidth-heavy home media server over a wireless connection all the time. As with most computing decisions, this one hinges on what you're going to be doing on your home network, but a wired LAN is a better fit for many situations.

6 For gaming

When latency matters, you want to be wired in

While using a wireless connection for gaming is perfectly fine for some games, you might need more than "fine." Maybe you're gaming on a console, which tends to have slower Wi-Fi versions, so the gigabit Ethernet port is much faster to use. Competitive gamers are also going to want to wire their gaming PCs to the router so that they have a dedicated line on the network that is less likely to be affected by the rest of the LAN traffic. Fans of MMOs are also going to want a wired connection, as Wi-Fi can be finicky, and you don't want to drop frames or your connection during the end stages of a particularly long raiding session.

But not only online gamers will want a wired LAN. Anyone who grew up going to LAN parties might want to set up a smaller version at home, with multiple networked PCs and a NAS or home server running some game servers. This is awesome for Minecraft or CS: Go, or any other multiplayer game that allows you to set up dedicated self-hosted servers, and can be a lot of fun. Then, you can also open traffic to the internet for friends in other locations to join in, so they don't have to be physically at your home. Trying to do the same thing on a wireless network with all that wireless interference would be a terrible idea, and you'll be glad you took the time to run Ethernet around your home.

5 For reliability

Wired LANs are more stable and faster overall