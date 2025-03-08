Although the progenitor Raspberry Pi was designed as an inexpensive device to get students hooked on coding, the uber-popular SBC family has come a long way in terms of performance and functionality. With modern RPi SBCs equipped with faster cores, plenty of memory, and better I/O provisions, there's no shortage of cool projects you can build with them.

However, it’s easy to end up with an underpowered Raspberry Pi if you’re not careful. So, I’ve put together a list containing the common errors that could cripple your Raspberry Pi’s performance and ways to get rid of them.

5 Your green tinkering board can’t run all your projects

Solution: Try stopping some processes and services