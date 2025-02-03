Summary Windows still has the most exclusive apps

Most games are still made for Windows first and foremost

Switching operating systems may be difficult due to hardware limitations and familiarity with Windows.

Everyone likes to hate Windows 11, and many times, it's for good reason, Microsoft makes a lot of strange decisions at times that hurt the user experience or don't add much value. I'm no exception to that, but when it comes down to it, the fact is most people are going to keep using Windows, no matter how much we like to complain.

Why is that? Well, switching platforms isn't as easy as it might seem, and Windows is kind of a winner by default by virtue of being the most popular platform out there. Let's take a look at a few reasons Windows will remain the most popular OS choice for quite some time.

6 It has all the apps you want

It's kind of hard to rival