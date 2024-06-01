Key Takeaways Copilot+ Recall feature is now available on incompatible PCs for those with Arm64 CPUs or SoCs.

@thebookisclosed on X created an app to set up Recall without the need for manual edits.

Make sure your Windows 11 PC is running version 24H2 build 26100.712 to use the Recall feature.

Since Microsoft announced Copilot+, there's been a lot of talk about it. Some people are a little unsure about the Redmond giant's new AI-powered processes, while others lament how you need a Copilot+ PC to use all of its features. And while the first camp has decided that Copilot+ isn't for them, the latter has been hard at work trying to get the advanced AI features on their incompatible hardware. At first, getting Copilot+ running seemed an impossible task for a PC without a dedicated NPU, but someone has finally cracked the code and got the Recall feature running on an incompatible computer.

Copilot+'s Recall feature can now run on incompatible hardware

This feat was performed by @thebookisclosed on X, who's also the genius behind the ViVeTool app that lets you force-enable new Windows features. This time, they've found a way to use Recall on PCs that aren't Copilot+ compatible.

As of right now, the feature doesn't work on every processor under the sun. As the project's GitHub page explains it:

At the moment, Amperage can only enable recall if your machine has an Arm64 CPU / SoC. That is, any Qualcomm Snapdragon, Microsoft SQ, or Ampere chipset.

Also, if you want to get Recall working, you're going to need a PC running Windows 11 version 24H2 build 26100.712 or later. Anything earlier than that doesn't have the necessary system components to get Recall running. If your PC manages to tick all the boxes, then visit the GitHub page, grab the executable, and it should guide you through the process of getting Recall installed.