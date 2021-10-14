Make sure you reconnect to your AirPods periodically or some Find My features might not work

Apple revealed iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, macOS 12 Monterey, and watchOS 8 during WWDC21, back in June. One of the features it announced during the opening keynote of the conference is proper Find My AirPods support. The feature finally started rolling out last week to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max users around the world. However, a new discovery has been made regarding how this new feature works.

According to a screenshot shared by u/freaktheclown on Reddit, “Notify When Left Behind” temporarily pauses when you don’t reconnect your AirPods to your phone for a while. The alert was spotted on iOS 15.1 beta 4, which rolled out to both developers and public beta testers yesterday.

The alert states:

You have not connected to your AirPods recently. This feature is temporarily paused to save battery life. To resume using this feature, reconnect to your AirPods.

As the alert mentions, this limit has been added to preserve the battery life of AirPods Pro and AirPods Max and avoid excessive drain. It’s unclear how often you’d have to reconnect to your AirPods to keep Find My fully functional. We can assume that with average use, you should be fine.

It’s worth mentioning that supported AirPods now also have a pairing lock. So if someone steals your pair, they can’t deregister it from your Apple ID. Hopefully, this behavior discourages thieves from stealing other people’s wireless earphones. Unfortunately, this feature isn’t supported on the 1st and 2nd generation AirPods.

Apple is expected to release the redesigned AirPods 3rd Gen on Monday, during its “Unleashed” Mac event. We hope to see the new Find My features supported on the upcoming model. It’s yet to be seen what additional features the new earphones will bring, apart from the complete design refresh.