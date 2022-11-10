Deleted files accidentally from your Mac running macOS Ventura? Here’s how you can recover them easily!

We have all been there — deleting a file accidentally just to realize that it was important. Whether it’s your last trip’s photos or important office documents, everything on your Mac’s hard drive is ultimately in digital format and vulnerable to loss. Thankfully, there are a number of ways in which you can recover deleted files on your Mac.

In this article, we are going to take a look at five proven methods to restore the files which you deleted on your Mac. You’ll be glad to know that the methods mentioned below work on all Mac models — even those running the latest macOS Ventura. Moreover, some of the methods can even recover the deleted files even if the Trash has been emptied. Interested in learning how? Follow along!

How to recover deleted files on Mac running macOS Ventura?

Data loss on Mac can be caused by a variety of factors, such as malware and virus attacks, faulty macOS upgrades, errors while formatting the disk, and of course, by accident. The good news is that there are several different methods for recovering deleted files on your Mac. So, without further ado, let's get started:

Method 1: Recover Deleted Files using Undo Command

One of the quickest and easiest ways to restore a deleted file on the Mac is by using the Finder’s Undo function. Whenever you accidentally erase a file on your Mac, you can instantly recover it by using the Undo command.

To perform this action, click on “Edit” next to the application’s name in the menu bar and select “Undo Move of [Filename].” Alternatively, you can use the “Command + Z” shortcut to perform this action quickly.

There is just one limitation of this method, which is that it doesn't work if you exit the application you’re using or switch to some other app after deleting the file.

Method 2: Recover Deleted Files from Trash

In case you switched the application after deleting the file or want to recover a file that you deleted some time ago, the first thing you should do is check the Trash Bin. Deleted files are temporarily stored in the Trash Bin for 30 days or until it is emptied.

Steps to restore deleted files from Trash:

Open Trash. Locate the deleted files you wish to recover. Now, right-click on them and select the "Put Back" option. When you click the "Put Back" option, the files will return to their original location.

Method 3: Use Recovery Software to Retrieve Deleted Files on macOS Ventura

Tip: (This method works even when the Trash has been emptied)

If you can’t spot your desired file in the Trash, chances are you have permanently deleted it. You would think if the Trash is emptied and you haven't kept backups, you won't be able to get the file back. Fortunately, that isn't the case. And that is where professional recovery tools, such as Tenorshare 4DDiG, come into play.

Tenorshare 4DDiG is one of the best softwares you can use to recover deleted files on your Mac. This tool has a high success rate, is quite fast, and works even if you have emptied the trash. There is no real need for in-depth technical knowledge for users to use it. In fact, you can even complete file recovery in just three clicks. Here are some key features of this software:

Fast: It takes only about three clicks to restore data

Works on all Macs and all macOS versions (even macOS Ventura)

You don’t need to disable SIP to get the program working

More than 1000+ files and formats supported

Recovers data from external devices as well, including SSDs, USB drives, memory cards, micro cards, and more

Preview files before restoring

Interested in knowing how? Here's how you can recover files with Tenorshare 4DDiG software:

Steps to restore deleted files using the Tenorshare 4DDiG data recovery tool:

First and foremost, you need to install the Tenorshare 4DDiG application on your Mac. Simply head over to the company’s website, download the tool, and install it on your Mac. It is compatible with all Macs running macOS 10.12 or higher, including macOS Ventura.

Once installed, you’ll be prompted to select the drive you want to recover the files from. Select the desired drive and click “Scan.”

Following the scan, 4DDiG will display a list of files and folders found on the target drive. Depending on the storage capacity and speed of your Mac, this process can take quite some time.

Browse the folders shown to find the file you’re looking for. To locate the desired file quickly, we recommend you use the search tool. Alternatively, you can switch to File View, which filters files into different categories, such as Photo, Video, Audio, etc.

There is also a deep scan option if the file you're looking for doesn't appear. This option takes longer, however. It is also worth noting that Deep scan does not work for scanning local disks because macOS has local disk protection.

Once you’ve found the files you’re looking for, simply select them using the checkbox and click the “Recover” button.

Method 4: Retrieve Deleted Files Using Terminal

Steps to restore deleted files using Terminal on Mac:

Launch the Terminal application on your Mac. Now, type “cd .Trash” and hit enter. Next, type “ls -al ~/.Trash” and press enter. If you find your desired file in the list, type “mv [filename] ../” to move it to your home folder. (replace [filename] with the name of the file you wish to recover)

The only limitation of using Terminal to restore deleted files is that this method only works when the Trash has not been emptied. If the trash has been emptied, this method will. For such cases, we recommend you to use professional data recovery softwares, such as Tenorshare 4DDiG, mentioned in Method 3.

Method 5: Recover Deleted Files Using Time Machine Backup

Mac has an in-built tool that automatically backs up all of your settings, files, and even the system. If you use Time Machine on your Mac, you can easily use to restore deleted files.

Steps to retrieve deleted files from Time Machine backup:

Connect your external drive with Mac on which you stored the Time Machine Backup From the Finder window, select the location where the deleted files were located Open Time Machine from the menu by clicking the clock icon. A list of your available backups will appear. Select the latest or required backup date. Go to the location of the desired file, select it, and click on “Restore”.

How to Avoid Files From Being Permanently Deleted on Mac

Firstly, you should avoid any physical damage to your Mac. When downloading files and apps on your Mac, use Apple’s official App Store and ensure you download them from the official website. A great way to save your Mac from harmful viruses and malware attacks is to use an antivirus tool.

Also, be careful when you empty the Trash Bin on your Mac. You should double-check for important files before emptying the Trash. It is even possible to prevent your Mac from automatically emptying the Trash. Go to Finder > Settings > Advanced > Uncheck the "Remove items from the Trash after 30 days" option.

Moreover, you can prevent specific files from getting deleted by locking them. To lock an important document, right-click on the file, select "Get Info," and check the "locked" checkbox.

FAQs:

1. How do I recover permanently deleted files from my Mac?

While there are a number of ways to recover deleted files on Mac, the best option is to use Tenorshare 4DDiG software. It not only offers an easy-to-use interface, but it will help you restore files even after you have emptied the Trash.

2. How can I recover permanently deleted files from Mac without software?

Time Machine backup is the best way to recover deleted files on your Mac. Use the steps mentioned above to restore a deleted file using Time Machine.

3. How do I recover permanently deleted files?

Tenorshare 4DDiG data recovery software is the best tool for recovering permanently deleted Mac files.

Recover your important files!

You don't need to worry when you accidentally delete an important file on your Mac. Instead of wasting your time on the built-in solutions, use Tenorshare 4DDiG to recover lost files on macOS Ventura.