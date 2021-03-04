Red Magic 6 series has a crazy 165Hz AMOLED display and 120W fast charging
Nubia has just launched its gaming-oriented Red Magic 6 series in China. The new lineup is built in partnership with Tencent Games and boasts a head-turning design and mind-boggling specifications. Last year, Nubia was first out of the gate with a 144Hz refresh rate panel and the company is going even crazier this year with a 165Hz display on the Red Magic 6 series.
There are two devices in the lineup: the Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro. Barring few differences such as battery and charging speeds, both phones are identical to each other in every respect. On the front, the Red Magic 6 has a 6.8-inch full HD+ display that refreshes at a whopping 165Hz with up to 500Hz touch sampling rate. We know ASUS was experimenting with a 160Hz refresh rate on the ROG 3, but it was hidden from end-users. So this makes the Red Magic 6 the first smartphone in the market to go beyond the 144Hz ceiling.
Red Magic 6 Series: Specifications
Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM (the Pro model goes up to 16GB) and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. The phone also boasts a sophisticated multi-layer cooling system consisting of copper, graphene, thermal gel, and a built-in active cooling fan. Moreover, the phone supports USB cast and wireless casting with supported monitors and TVs for playing games with mouse and keyboard input. Air trigger buttons are also onboard for those who like to play with four fingers.
Moving to the camera department, we have a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and an 8MP front shooter.
The Red Magic 6 packs a 5,050mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The Red Magic 6 Pro, on the other hand, packs a smaller 4,500mAh battery but makes up for it with a much faster 120W charger. Both phones are compatible with USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, 4.0, and 5.0 charging standards. Nubia claims that with the 120W charger, the Red Magic 6 Pro can charge from 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes. Meanwhile, a full charge takes 17 minutes.
Other highlights of the Red Magic 6 series include 5G NR support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual speakers tuned by DTS X Ultra, dual GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO antenna, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0 on top.
Pricing & Availability
The pricing is as follows:
- Red Magic 6
- 8GB/128GB: CNY 3799
- 12GB/128GB: CNY 4099
- 12GB/256GB: CNY 4399
- Red Magic 6 Pro
- 12GB/128: CNY 4399
- 12GB/256: CNY 4799
- 16GB/256GB: CNY 5299
- Red Magic 6 Pro Transparent Edition
- 16GB/256GB: CNY 5599
- 18GB/512GB: CNY 6599
The Red Magic 6 series goes on sale across China starting March 11. The global launch will happen on March 16th.