Red Magic 6 series has a crazy 165Hz AMOLED display and 120W fast charging

Nubia has just launched its gaming-oriented Red Magic 6 series in China. The new lineup is built in partnership with Tencent Games and boasts a head-turning design and mind-boggling specifications. Last year, Nubia was first out of the gate with a 144Hz refresh rate panel and the company is going even crazier this year with a 165Hz display on the Red Magic 6 series.

There are two devices in the lineup: the Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro. Barring few differences such as battery and charging speeds, both phones are identical to each other in every respect. On the front, the Red Magic 6 has a 6.8-inch full HD+ display that refreshes at a whopping 165Hz with up to 500Hz touch sampling rate. We know ASUS was experimenting with a 160Hz refresh rate on the ROG 3, but it was hidden from end-users. So this makes the Red Magic 6 the first smartphone in the market to go beyond the 144Hz ceiling.

Red Magic 6 Series: Specifications

Specification Red Magic 6 / Red Magic 6 Pro Dimensions and Weight 169mm x 77.09mm x 9.7mm (9.6mm Pro model)

220g Display 6.8-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080)

165Hz refresh rate

Up to 500Hz touch sampling rate

10-bit color support

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 RAM and Storage Red Magic 6 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage

Red Magic 6 Pro 12GB/16GB LPDDR5 RAM 128/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage

Battery & Charging 5,050mAh / 4,500mAh (Pro model)

66W / 120W (Pro model)

Supports USB PD 3.0, QC 3.0, 4,0, 5.0 standards Rear Camera Primary: 64MP

64MP Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide

8MP ultra-wide Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera 8MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm audio jack Connectivity 5G NR

Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 6

2×2 MIMO

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features In-display fingerprint reader

Capacitive air trigger buttons

USB cast

Built-in active cooling fan Software Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM (the Pro model goes up to 16GB) and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. The phone also boasts a sophisticated multi-layer cooling system consisting of copper, graphene, thermal gel, and a built-in active cooling fan. Moreover, the phone supports USB cast and wireless casting with supported monitors and TVs for playing games with mouse and keyboard input. Air trigger buttons are also onboard for those who like to play with four fingers.

Moving to the camera department, we have a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and an 8MP front shooter.

The Red Magic 6 packs a 5,050mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The Red Magic 6 Pro, on the other hand, packs a smaller 4,500mAh battery but makes up for it with a much faster 120W charger. Both phones are compatible with USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, 4.0, and 5.0 charging standards. Nubia claims that with the 120W charger, the Red Magic 6 Pro can charge from 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes. Meanwhile, a full charge takes 17 minutes.

Other highlights of the Red Magic 6 series include 5G NR support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual speakers tuned by DTS X Ultra, dual GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO antenna, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0 on top.

Pricing & Availability

The pricing is as follows:

Red Magic 6 8GB/128GB: CNY 3799 12GB/128GB: CNY 4099 12GB/256GB: CNY 4399

Red Magic 6 Pro 12GB/128: CNY 4399 12GB/256: CNY 4799 16GB/256GB: CNY 5299

Red Magic 6 Pro Transparent Edition 16GB/256GB: CNY 5599 18GB/512GB: CNY 6599



The Red Magic 6 series goes on sale across China starting March 11. The global launch will happen on March 16th.