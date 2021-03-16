Red Magic 6 series with a crazy 165Hz display and 120W fast charging launches globally

After launching the Red Magic 6 series in China earlier this month, Nubia is now bringing its crazy gaming phones to the international markets. The Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro are some of the most powerful gaming phones out there, with both devices offering a 165Hz refresh rate screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, an active cooling fan, and up to 120W fast charging.

Red Magic 6 Series: Specifications

Specification Red Magic 6 / Red Magic 6 Pro Dimensions and Weight 169mm x 77.09mm x 9.7mm (9.6mm Pro model)

220g Display 6.8-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080)

165Hz refresh rate

Up to 500Hz touch sampling rate

10-bit color support

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage

Goodix AMOLED touch controller SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 RAM and Storage Red Magic 6 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB GB UFS 3.1 flash storage

Red Magic 6 Pro 16GB LPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage

Battery & Charging 5,050mAh / 4,500mAh (Pro model)

66W / 120W (Pro model)

Supports USB PD 3.0, QC 3.0, 4,0, 5.0 standards Rear Camera Primary: 64MP

64MP Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide

8MP ultra-wide Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera 8MP Ports/Buttons USB Type-C port

3.5mm audio jack

Capacitive air trigger buttons Connectivity 5G NR

Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 6

2×2 MIMO

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

USB cast Security Optical under-display fingerprint reader by Goodix Other Features Built-in active cooling fan Software Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0

Except for the battery capacity and charging speeds, the Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro are identical in every respect. On the front, you get a 6.8-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, the highest on a smartphone, along with up to 500Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit color support, and 100% DCI-P3 wide gamut coverage. Firepower comes from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. In terms of optics, we have a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and an 8MP front shooter. The Red Magic 6 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Meanwhile, the Red Magic 6 Pro has a smaller 4,500mAh battery but offers a much faster 120W fast charging solution. Nubia claims with the 120W fast charger, the full charge only takes 17 minutes.

Other specifications of the Red Magic 6 series include air trigger buttons, a built-in active cooling fan, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual speakers, Wi-FI 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and Android 11.

Pricing & Availability

The Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro will go on sale starting April 15, with pre-orders kicking off from April 9. Nubia is only bringing a single variant of each phone to the global markets. The standard Red Magic 6 12GB + 128GB model is priced at $599 / €599 / £509. Meanwhile, the price for the Pro model with 16GB + 256GB is set at $699 / €699 / £599. Phones will be available for purchase from Red Magic’s global website.