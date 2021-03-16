Red Magic 6 series with a crazy 165Hz display and 120W fast charging launches globally
After launching the Red Magic 6 series in China earlier this month, Nubia is now bringing its crazy gaming phones to the international markets. The Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro are some of the most powerful gaming phones out there, with both devices offering a 165Hz refresh rate screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, an active cooling fan, and up to 120W fast charging.
Red Magic 6 Series: Specifications
|Specification
|Red Magic 6 / Red Magic 6 Pro
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports/Buttons
|Connectivity
|Security
|Other Features
|Software
Except for the battery capacity and charging speeds, the Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro are identical in every respect. On the front, you get a 6.8-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, the highest on a smartphone, along with up to 500Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit color support, and 100% DCI-P3 wide gamut coverage. Firepower comes from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. In terms of optics, we have a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and an 8MP front shooter. The Red Magic 6 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Meanwhile, the Red Magic 6 Pro has a smaller 4,500mAh battery but offers a much faster 120W fast charging solution. Nubia claims with the 120W fast charger, the full charge only takes 17 minutes.
Other specifications of the Red Magic 6 series include air trigger buttons, a built-in active cooling fan, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual speakers, Wi-FI 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and Android 11.
Pricing & Availability
The Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro will go on sale starting April 15, with pre-orders kicking off from April 9. Nubia is only bringing a single variant of each phone to the global markets. The standard Red Magic 6 12GB + 128GB model is priced at $599 / €599 / £509. Meanwhile, the price for the Pro model with 16GB + 256GB is set at $699 / €699 / £599. Phones will be available for purchase from Red Magic’s global website.