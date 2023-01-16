Last month, Nubia unveiled its latest gaming smartphones, the RedMagic 8 Pro & RedMagic 8 Pro Plus. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered devices were initially limited to the Chinese market, but Nubia has now launched the RedMagic 8 Pro globally. The device will be up for purchase in several regions starting February 2 and will be available at an insanely low starting price of $650.

At this price, the RedMagic 8 Pro could be the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship this year, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers who want a powerful smartphone without spending the big bucks. If you're in the market for a new phone and are considering the RedMagic 8 Pro, here's everything you need to know about it.

RedMagic 8 Pro: Specifications

Specifications RedMagic 8 Pro Dimensions & Weight 164.5 x 77 x 9.47mm

228g Display 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2480 x 1116p resolution

120Hz refresh rate

960Hz touch sampling rate

DC Dimming

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM & Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

16GB + 512GB Battery & Charging 6,000mAh battery

65W wired fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP Samsung GN5

Ultra-wide: 8MP

Macro: 2MP Front Camera(s) 16MP 2nd-gen under-display camera Port(s) USB-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Dual stereo speakers

Triple microphone Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 7

NFC Software Android 13 Other Features Shoulder triggers

20,000 RPM cooling fan

RGB lights

ICE 11 composite graphene and vapor chamber cooling system

Heart rate detection

The RedMagic 8 Pro has a boxy design with an edge-to-edge display on the front and a matte black back panel with gamer-y graphics on the cheaper 'Matte' variant. The premium 'Void' variant has a transparent back panel like the Nothing Phone 1, showcasing an RGB cooling fan and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 logo inside.

Despite its affordable price tag, the RedMagic 8 Pro is packed with impressive hardware and features. It has a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display that doesn't have a cutout or a notch, as the phone features a 16MP under-display selfie shooter. This should result in an immersive gaming experience with smooth, unobstructed visuals. In addition to the 16MP in-display selfie shooter, the RedMagic 8 Pro offers a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary camera, an 8MP selfie shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor.

On the inside, the phone packs Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of fast UFS 4.0 storage, along with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support. The device also features a 20,000 RMP fan with an updated ten-layer cooling system for optimal thermal performance during extended gaming sessions.

For gamers, the RedMagic 8 Pro offers dedicated shoulder triggers with customizable vibrations, touch, and sound effects. The phone also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack in an optimal location to avoid obstructions while gaming and triple microphones to help you effectively communicate with your teammates to secure the win.

Other noteworthy features include Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and heart rate detection using the in-display fingerprint scanner. On the software front, the RedMagic 8 Pro will ship with Android 13 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The RedMagic 8 Pro will be available in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the U.K., Latin America, the Middle East, and several Asian countries starting February 2. As mentioned earlier, it will be available in two variants -- Matte and Void. The affordable Matte variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back just $650 in the U.S., while the premium Void variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will cost $799.

The RedMagic 8 Pro seems like a killer deal at its price. However, you should stay tuned for our in-depth review to find out if it's worth your hard-earned money. Until then, you can download the new RedMagic 8 Pro wallpapers for your current device.

What do you think of the RedMagic 8 Pro based on its specifications and price? Are you looking forward to getting your hands on it? Let us know in the comments section below.