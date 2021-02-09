Red Magic Watch breaks cover in FCC filing, key details revealed

Nubia’s Red Magic, a brand best known for gaming smartphones, is seemingly gearing up to release a smartwatch. The wearable, seemingly called Red Magic Watch, is expected to feature everything you’d want from a smartwatch, including a heart rate sensor.

Spotted in an FCC filing (via Android Authority), the wearable is expected to feature a more traditional circular design with two crowns on the right side. In the pictures uncovered in the filing, it looks like any old watch you might find in a dresser drawer.

The two crowns on the right side will serve an important purpose, however. The filing reveals one of them will be used to turn the display on and off, while the other is a shortcut button; the button will seemingly allow users to easily perform a specified action.

The Red Magic Watch will feature a 1.39-inch display and what looks like a hefty bezel. The wearable will also sport 5ATM water resistance and support for 13mm wide watch straps, which can be fastened and secured using pins. The device will also come equipped with a 420mAh battery, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS positions technology, and Bluetooth 5.0 LE.

As we mentioned, the Red Magic Watch will allegedly feature a heart rate sensor. However, details in the FCC filing suggest users will only be able to take an accurate reading when their wrist is completely still. The wearable also reportedly features a blood oxygen saturation sensor.

The Red Magic Watch is said to support devices running Android 4.4 and above via the Red Magic Sports app. Other specs include a geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and accelerometer. Android Police also points out the wearable will include a GigaDevice chip.

It’s unclear when the Red Magic Watch will launch publicly, and how much it’ll cost, but if it’s breaking cover at the FCC, its launch is probably right around the corner.