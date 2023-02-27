Following the big announcement of getting hacked, it looks like Reddit is back on track, and doing business as usual, trying to deliver the best experience possible for its users. While it does tend to update the platform quite a bit over the course of a year, today we're getting a pretty big feature, one that's quite simple but could also be incredibly effective. Going forward, users will be able to search content through the comments found in a subreddit. That means users will be able to go directly to a post, search and find the answer they are looking for without having to scroll through potentially thousands of comments, making it easy and more convenient.

Almost a year ago, the platform introduced a monumental update, allowing users to search for comments on Reddit for the first time. As you can imagine, this was a pretty big deal, since some Reddit threads can get quite long, especially when some have been lively and active for over a few years. Seeing how popular it was, the company brought it to mobile apps, and now, it has refined search even further, giving users the ability to search for comments within a post. The best part is you can also use this feature to search out usernames as well.

In addition to the new search feature, Reddit has also introduced being able to search for texts within images. Furthermore, the company has also improved its subreddit search algorithm, providing users with more relevant results than before. Lastly, the company has brought improvements to the video search experience in the app, giving users better controls when scrolling through video search results. Of course, if you want to give this a try for yourself, you're welcome to head on over to the Reddit website or download the app for iOS or Android.

Source: Reddit