Redesigned iPad mini reportedly launching this fall

Apple is planning to launch a brand new iPad mini as soon as this fall, a new report claims. The new model, which will be the sixth installment in the iPad mini lineup, is expected to finally ditch the design that has mostly remained unchanged since the first model. While we have already gotten our first look at the new design in leaked renders, there was no word on when it might actually arrive. That changes today.

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter, Power Up, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg revealed (via MacRumors) that the next iPad Mini is “a go for this fall.” The fall timeframe means we can expect the launch to happen sometime in October. Further, Gurman says the new iPad mini 6 would have the biggest redesign since the series launched and that overall it would look similar to the iPad Air 2020, which launched last fall. Considering the last iPad mini was launched in 2019, the mini lineup is due for a big update. And based on the leaks and reveals so far, it looks like it will definitely be a worthy upgrade.

The mention of iPad Air-like design matches what we saw in John Prosser’s leaked renders last month. As per Prosser, the iPad mini 6 will do away with the physical home button, which has existed on every iPad mini since the first model. Instead, it will have a Touch ID sensor embedded into the power button, similar to the iPad Air 2020 and iPad Pro. It will also sport a bigger 8.3-inch display, up from the current 7.9-inch size. While the Apple A12 Bionic chip powered the 2019 model, the newer model will reportedly pack the more powerful A14 Bionic processor. Lastly, the iPad mini 6 is said to be offered in three colorways, and we’re also told that Apple will finally ditch its proprietary lighting connector in favor of a USB Type-C port.

Featured image: leaked render of the iPad mini 6 from John Prosser