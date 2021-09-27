Redesigned, colorful MacBook Air to enter mass production in Q3 2022

Apple is reportedly planning to revamp one of the best Macs available in the market today — the M1 MacBook Air. Rumors suggest that the company has been working on a redesigned model that features colorful finishes and more ports. While these rumors and leaks have been circulating for a few weeks now, new details have just surfaced regarding its production. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a research note highlighting when Apple will start mass-producing the refreshed notebook.

According to MacRumors, Kuo believes that the mass production of the upcoming, redesigned MacBook Air will begin in the third quarter of 2022. The new MacBook Air will likely be powered by the next generation of the Apple M1 chip.

Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple leaker, also shared renders of the upcoming device earlier this year. If the renders are accurate, the new MacBook Air will feature a white keyboard, colorful aluminum body finishes, and more ports. The colors are believed to match those of the recently launched M1 iMacs, and the newer ports include the return of the MagSafe charger.

(Image: @RendersbyIan)

Apple launched the last upgrade to the MacBook Air in November 2020, which came with the new Apple M1 chip. The M1 MacBook Air has the exact same exterior design as the previous model. You’ll have to wait until next year to get your hands on the new design, it seems.

Apple is expected to hold yet another virtual event before this year ends. It’s supposed to be Mac-focused, but it doesn’t seem like the MacBook Air will be getting upgraded this time. Instead, the event will most likely revolve around the MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. The former is expected to get its most significant redesign since 2016 and potentially include the Apple M1X chip.

The AirPods 3rd Gen could also be released during the Mac event. They will likely feature shorter stems and a new overall design inspired by that of the AirPods Pro. We were initially expecting them to be revealed during the California Streaming iPhone event earlier this month. However, that turned out to be false.

Featured image via Jon Prosser