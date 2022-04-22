The REDMAGIC 7 Pro is the World’s Fastest Gaming Phone

REDMAGIC has solidified itself as the ultimate mobile gaming solution, by continuing to release uncompromising performance with each new phone. While having a specific focus on providing the best gaming experience on Android, their newest release pushes things even further with cutting-edge technology. The REDMAGIC 7 Pro is the latest edition of the series, and it’s the world’s fastest gaming phone.

Look for new improvements in this model, like the full-screen display paired with a longer-lasting battery. These specs include the latest technology which includes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a new dedicated gaming chip called Red Core 1, and 16GB of RAM. Don’t worry about overheating, as the REDMAGIC 7 Pro includes the ICE 9.0 Multi-Dimensional Cooling System with a 20,000rpm High-speed Turbofan. As the pro edition of the new REDMAGIC 7 series, you can expect to find additional features like a 960Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate and a UDC full gaming screen. These are just some of the newest additions that make the REDMAGIC 7 Pro the best gaming phone in the world.

00:00/06:11

Specifications REDMAGIC 7 PRO Chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + Dedicated Gaming Chip Red Core 1 Battery & Charging 5000mAh dual-cell battery + Charging up to 65W for EU/US/UK/GL Triggers 500Hz touchpad dual shoulder triggers Design Supernova (Transparent version) | Obsidian (Black version) Turbofan Low Power Consumption, High-Speed Fan 20,000 RPM with built-in fan RGB LEDs Screen FHD + AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6.8 inches, 1080*2400 Front Camera 16MP UDC Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP+ 2MP Storage 16GB RAM + 256GB (Obsidian) / 16GB RAM + 512GB (Supernova) with 6GB expandable virtual RAM Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax 2*2 mimo, Type C, 3.5mm audio interface, NFC Audio Dual smart PA, dual speakers, 3.5 mm

Design

Two designs are featured for this phone, including Supernova and Obsidian. The Supernova version [16GB+512GB] is inspired by the visuals of a radiant star, which is emulated using the RGB lights which activate during a game. The backplate is surrounded entirely by transparent materials and glass.

The Obsidian version [16GB+156GB] gives the REDMAGIC 7 Pro a look that is inspired by volcanic glass formed from quickly cooling lava. The result is a design that has a magical glossy look to it.

To further enhance the gaming aesthetic of this phone, you can customize the colors of the RGB lights. Over 16.8 million colors are available, with 4,096 levels of brightness. Set your own lighting effects, while you sync the lights with sounds and light from your games for a more immersive experience.

The design of this phone helps to keep your phone cool with nine layers of heat dissipation materials. These materials are used in combination with a high-speed turbofan, rapid thermal conductivity, and active cooling. This is all part of the new ICE 9.0 multi-dimensional cooling system.

Performance Upgrade

Many upgrades have been made that push the gaming experience of the REDMAGIC 7 Pro. Most notably, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which includes the Adreno GPU. This GPU is now 25% more efficient and renders

graphics 30% faster. Paired with Kryo CPU and 7th gen AI, it is four times faster in total. This is a pretty significant upgrade and you’ll have a very noticeable improvement in your game performance.

The task of processing RGB lighting, audio, and haptic feedback is offloaded to a dedicated chip thanks to the Red Core 1. By offloading these processes to a separate chip, it allows the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to focus more resources on processing high-end graphics at higher framerates.

The 16GB of RAM can be boosted with an additional 6GB of expandable virtual memory to give you that extra edge. The LPDDR5 RAM has a 10% speed improvement over previous models. Storage can be maxed out at 512GB, based on the UFS 3.1 architecture, for the fastest read/write speeds possible.

Speed is improved everywhere it has the opportunity to, including the dual shoulder triggers. With a new 500Hz touch sampling rate, the response time is clocked in at 8ms, giving you a true video game experience. Symmetric dual X-axis linear motors also work to mimic the feel that you’re used to from gaming controllers.

Loud stereo speakers work to produce clear gaming audio. The new REDMAGIC 7 Pro is certified by the leading industry authority, DTS:X Ultra Surround Sound.

All of these performance enhancements require a large battery to match. That’s why fast charging reaches record speeds for the REDMAGIC series, with 135W capabilities. This phone implements Qualcomm quick charge 5 technology for its 5,000mAh battery. The included charger is a super-fast 65W power adapter, but you can go all the way up to a 135W with a special charger.

A 120Hz Display

At 6.8 inches, the AMOLED display of the REDMAGIC 7 Pro has a 1080×2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen-to-body ratio is an impressive 92.7%. One of the more exciting improvements is the 960Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate. Get the fastest response time for your screen interactions, which translates into better reflexes in your games.

Surprisingly, the 120FPS capability is supported through wireless display connections. When you’re casting to your big screen TV, you’ll be able to preserve that 120FPS experience that you get with the phone display. You can bring your gaming to your PC setup with an HDMI cable connected to the screen, while you use a keyboard and mouse for a full PC gaming environment.

New Under-display Camera

With the REDMAGIC 7 Pro, you can experience the first gaming phone with an under-display selfie camera. Screen real estate is most important in games where critical information could be blocked by a traditional camera notch. Now you can game free of any intrusions, with the new 16MP under-display selfie camera.

Using a multi-drive ACE circuit, the phone can greatly increase the light transmissivity of the area above the UDC. This results in smoothing the transition of the UDC area and other regions of the screen.

A specialized pixel arrangement that improves the display clarity over the UDC. While at the same time allowing more light through the display into the under-display camera for better selfies. The rear camera features a 64+8+2MP camera setup. Capture crisp 4K videos with this AI triple camera setup.

Availability

The REDMAGIC 7 Pro is a phone designed with gaming and entertainment in mind first. If you are a gamer looking for the most powerful smartphone possible, this one is for you. Everything from the design, display, the triggers, to the RGB lights, and more, make this one of the best gaming phones in 2022.

The REDMAGIC 7 Pro is available at the following prices:

REDMAGIC 7 Pro Supernova

(16GB RAM, 256GB storage) – £679/$799

(16GB RAM, 512GB storage) – £759/$899

REDMAGIC 7 Pro Obsidian

(16GB RAM, 256GB storage) – £679/$799

(16GB RAM, 512GB storage) – £759/$899

We thank REDMAGIC for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.