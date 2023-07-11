Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro The Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro is one of the best gaming phones you can buy right now. It packs Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, a high refresh rate display, a massive 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and several gaming features you won't get on regular smartphones. $769 at Amazon

The RedMagic 8 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best gaming phones on the market, which, despite cutting some corners, offers lots of amazing features for a great gaming experience. Right now, Prime members can pick up this incredible gaming phone at Amazon for just $615. That's a $154 discount that takes it to a bargain-level price point. In fact, the discounted price also makes it one of the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phones you can buy at the moment, making it a fantastic option if you want the absolute best performance out of your phone.

Why the Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro is worth buying in 2023

The RedMagic 8 Pro has more than a few things going for it in 2023 over other high-end flagships in 2023. The first and most obvious reason is its design. It doesn't scream "gaming" as many other devices do, and it also limits its use of RGB effects. The phone's microscopic bezels also add to the overall look, and it also features an under-display selfie camera to round off the look. You get a 6.8-inch FHD+ panel on it with support for up to 120Hz to take full advantage of the powerful internals to deliver a great gaming experience.

The RedMagic 8 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to handle pretty much any app or game you throw at it with ease. You can also configure it to have up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. There's a lot of power under the hood, and it's all kept cool with a built-in cooling fan that runs up to 20,000 RPM. The RedMagic 8 Pro can also last for a long time between charges, thanks to its 6,000mAh battery. You can also quickly top the battery and get back to full in a flash using the included 65W charger.

The RedMagic 8 Pro, as we mentioned in our review, is not without its flaws as it ships with buggy software and a sub-par selfie camera, but none of them stand as a deal-breaker for a performance enthusiast, especially at this price point. The value it brings to the table at $615 is simply unbeatable, so don't sleep on this Prime Day deal. It's among the fastest smartphones you can buy at the moment, and it also comes with a bunch of other nice-to-haves such as a bezel-less display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a built-in cooling fan, and more.