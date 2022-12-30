Nubia recently lifted the covers off its latest flagship gaming smartphones — the RedMagic 8 Pro and RedMagic 8 Pro Plus. The new lineup comes with incredible specifications such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 120Hz 6.8-inch OLED display, up to 16GB of RAM (on the Plus variant), a pair of shoulder keys with 520Hz touch sampling support, and a lot of improved gaming features over their predecessors. Even if you can't experience the beastly hardware of the RedMagic's newest smartphones, you can now download the homescreen wallpapers, lock screen wallpapers, and several other assets, as we extracted them from the factory firmware of the device duo.

Lock screen wallpapers

Previewed below are the seven wallpapers for the lock screen present in the official Redmagic OS firmware. Five of them come in at 1116 x 2480, while the remaining two are 1080 x 2400.

7 Images

Close

Homescreen wallpapers

In addition, there are 30 still wallpapers, all of which have a resolution of 1116 x 2480 pixels. The pack has some common images that are shared with the lock screen wallpapers. So if you see something familiar, that's why.

30 Images

Close

As a matter of fact, the shutdown animation of the device is based on a special static wallpaper. You can find the preview below.

Download

Although the RedMagic 8 Pro series doesn't come with any live wallpaper, there's a good variety of static ones and some exclusives. If you found any of the wallpapers exciting, you can download the uncompressed high-resolution images using the link below.

Download the RedMagic 8 Pro wallpapers

While you’re at it, you can also try out the RedMagic 8 Pro's boot animation and ringtones on your phone. The audio files are in OGG format, while the boot animation is a collection of PNG files compressed as a ZIP package.

Download the RedMagic 8 Pro boot animation and ringtones

Keep in mind that replacing the boot animation requires root access. This is because the stock boot animation file of any Android device is usually located in the system partition, which isn't writable by default.

Do you like these wallpapers? Which one of them is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!