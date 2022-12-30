Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Quick Links

Nubia recently lifted the covers off its latest flagship gaming smartphones — the RedMagic 8 Pro and RedMagic 8 Pro Plus. The new lineup comes with incredible specifications such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 120Hz 6.8-inch OLED display, up to 16GB of RAM (on the Plus variant), a pair of shoulder keys with 520Hz touch sampling support, and a lot of improved gaming features over their predecessors. Even if you can't experience the beastly hardware of the RedMagic's newest smartphones, you can now download the homescreen wallpapers, lock screen wallpapers, and several other assets, as we extracted them from the factory firmware of the device duo.

Lock screen wallpapers

Previewed below are the seven wallpapers for the lock screen present in the official Redmagic OS firmware. Five of them come in at 1116 x 2480, while the remaining two are 1080 x 2400.

7 Images
RedMagic 8 Pro_ColorfulInternational_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_FutureTech_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_FutureUniverse_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_Glassy Rhythm_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_Shadow Warship_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_ShadowNumber_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_Superpower Universe_compressed

Homescreen wallpapers

In addition, there are 30 still wallpapers, all of which have a resolution of 1116 x 2480 pixels. The pack has some common images that are shared with the lock screen wallpapers. So if you see something familiar, that's why.

30 Images
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_01_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_02_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_03_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_04_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_05_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_06_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_07_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_08_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_09_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_10_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_11_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_12_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_13_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_14_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_15_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_16_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_17_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_18_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_19_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_20_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_21_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_22_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_23_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_24_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_25_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_26_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_27_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_28_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_29_compressed
RedMagic 8 Pro_wallpaper_30_compressed

As a matter of fact, the shutdown animation of the device is based on a special static wallpaper. You can find the preview below.

RedMagic 8 Pro_NEWLOGO_00039_compressed

Download

Although the RedMagic 8 Pro series doesn't come with any live wallpaper, there's a good variety of static ones and some exclusives. If you found any of the wallpapers exciting, you can download the uncompressed high-resolution images using the link below.

Download the RedMagic 8 Pro wallpapers

While you’re at it, you can also try out the RedMagic 8 Pro's boot animation and ringtones on your phone. The audio files are in OGG format, while the boot animation is a collection of PNG files compressed as a ZIP package.

Download the RedMagic 8 Pro boot animation and ringtones

Keep in mind that replacing the boot animation requires root access. This is because the stock boot animation file of any Android device is usually located in the system partition, which isn't writable by default.

Do you like these wallpapers? Which one of them is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!