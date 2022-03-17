Xiaomi launches the Redmi 10 in India, but its not the same device available internationally
Xiaomi launched the budget-friendly Redmi 10 globally in August last year. But the company didn’t bring the device to the Indian market at the time. Instead, Indian buyers got the Redmi 10 Prime a month after the initial launch, which was essentially the same device with a bigger battery. Xiaomi has now launched the vanilla Redmi 10 in India, but it’s not the same device that has been on sale in international markets for the last few months. Instead, the Redmi 10 (India) is very likely a rebranded Redmi 10C that was just launched in Africa some days ago.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 (India): Specifications

Specification Redmi 10
Dimensions & Weight
  • 169.59 x 76.56 x 9.13mm
  • 203g
Display
  • 6.71-inch HD+ LCD
  • 1650 x 720p
  • 60Hz refresh rate
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    • Adreno 610
RAM & Storage
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
  • 6GB + 128GB
Battery & Charging
  • 6,000mAh
  • 18W fast charging support
Security Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 50MP, f/1.8
  • Secondary: 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera(s) 5MP, f/2.2
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Audio 1.5W bottom-firing speaker
Connectivity
  • 4G
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth 5.0
Software MIUI 13 based on Android 11
Colors
  • Midnight Black
  • Pacific Blue
  • Caribbean Green
The Indian variant of the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is very likely a rebranded Redmi 10C, which Xiaomi launched in some markets earlier this month. It shares some design elements with the international Redmi 10 model, but it has a different camera island design and more powerful internals. Instead of a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, the Indian variant of the Redmi 10 packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chip. The chipset is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Indian variant of the Redmi 10 packs a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop-style notch and 60Hz refresh rate, a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support, a 50MP primary camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP selfie shooter. The device also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single 1.5W bottom-firing speaker. On the software front, the Redmi 10 runs MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

Pricing & Availability

The Redmi 10 will go on sale in India starting March 24. It will be available in three colors — Midnight Black, Pacific Blue, and Caribbean Green — through Xiaomi’s website, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and other offline retail outlets. Xiaomi is offering the Redmi 10 in two RAM/storage configurations, which are priced as follows:

  • 4GB+64GB: ₹10,999 (~$145)
  • 6GB+128GB: ₹12,999 (~$171)
