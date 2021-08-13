Xiaomi’s new Redmi 10 is a budget-friendly device with a Helio G88 SoC and a 90Hz display

In August last year, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi 9. The MediaTek Helio G35-powered budget-friendly device was among the most popular phones last year, and it took the top spot in the budget category in various markets. Redmi has now unveiled its successor — the Redmi 10 — and it packs some great hardware for a budget device.

Xiaomi Redmi 10: Specifications

Specification Xiaomi Redmi 10 Dimensions & Weight 161.95 x 75.53 x 8.92mm

181g Display 6.5-inch FHD+ DotDisplay

2400 x 1080p

90Hz refresh rate with adaptive sync (45/60/90Hz) SoC MediaTek Helio G88 RAM & Storage 4GB + 64GB

4GB + 128GB

6GB + 128GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

18W wired fast charging

9W wired reverse charging

22.5W charger included Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

AI face unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP

Ultra-wide: 8MP

Macro: 2MP

Depth sensor: 2MP Front Camera(s) 8MP Port(s) 3.5mm headphone jack

USB Type-C Audio Single bottom-firing speaker Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi Software MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 Colors Carbon gray

Pebble white

Sea blue

The Redmi 10 is a huge step up from its predecessor. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with adaptive sync support, meaning that it can switch between 45Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz based on the content displayed. The phone packs MediaTek’s Helio G88 chip coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photography, Redmi has packed a quad-camera setup on the Redmi 10. It consists of a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, the device features an 8MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is typical of budget Redmi phones. It supports 18W wired fast charging with the included charger, and it even offers 9W reverse wired charging support. In terms of ports, the phone features a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a single bottom-firing speaker. On the software front, the Redmi 10 runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Pricing & Availability

The Redmi 10 will be available in three RAM/storage variants — 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB. Buyers will get three color options to choose from — Carbon gray, Pebble white, and Sea blue. At the moment, Xiaomi hasn’t shared pricing and availability details for the device, but the company has revealed that it will go on sale through all of its official sales channels soon. We’ll update this post with all details as soon as they’re revealed.

It’s worth noting that Xiaomi has removed the official announcement post for the device, suggesting that it may have made the announcement on accident.