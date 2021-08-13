Xiaomi’s new Redmi 10 is a budget-friendly device with a Helio G88 SoC and a 90Hz display
In August last year, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi 9. The MediaTek Helio G35-powered budget-friendly device was among the most popular phones last year, and it took the top spot in the budget category in various markets. Redmi has now unveiled its successor — the Redmi 10 — and it packs some great hardware for a budget device.
Xiaomi Redmi 10: Specifications
|Specification
|Xiaomi Redmi 10
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|MediaTek Helio G88
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|8MP
|Port(s)
|Audio
|Single bottom-firing speaker
|Connectivity
|Software
|MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
|Colors
The Redmi 10 is a huge step up from its predecessor. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with adaptive sync support, meaning that it can switch between 45Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz based on the content displayed. The phone packs MediaTek’s Helio G88 chip coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
For photography, Redmi has packed a quad-camera setup on the Redmi 10. It consists of a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, the device features an 8MP selfie shooter.
The Redmi 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is typical of budget Redmi phones. It supports 18W wired fast charging with the included charger, and it even offers 9W reverse wired charging support. In terms of ports, the phone features a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a single bottom-firing speaker. On the software front, the Redmi 10 runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.
Pricing & Availability
The Redmi 10 will be available in three RAM/storage variants — 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB. Buyers will get three color options to choose from — Carbon gray, Pebble white, and Sea blue. At the moment, Xiaomi hasn’t shared pricing and availability details for the device, but the company has revealed that it will go on sale through all of its official sales channels soon. We’ll update this post with all details as soon as they’re revealed.
It’s worth noting that Xiaomi has removed the official announcement post for the device, suggesting that it may have made the announcement on accident.