The all-new Redmi 10 Prime is a Redmi 10 with a bigger battery

Last month, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi 10 in various markets. However, the company didn’t launch the budget-friendly device in India. That’s because Redmi had reserved the Redmi 10 Prime for the Indian market, which is essentially the same phone with a bigger battery.

Redmi 10 Prime: Specifications

Specification Xiaomi Redmi 10 Dimensions & Weight 161.95 x 75.57 x 9.56mm

192g Display 6.5-inch FHD+ DotDisplay

2400 x 1080

90Hz refresh rate with adaptive sync (45/60/90Hz)

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 SoC MediaTek Helio G88 RAM & Storage 4GB LPDDR4x + 64GB

6GB LPDDR4x+ 128GB Battery & Charging 6,000mAh

18W wired fast charging

9W reverse wired charging

22.5W charger included Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

AI face unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2MP

Depth sensor: 2MP Front Camera(s) 8MP, f/2.0 Port(s) 3.5mm headphone jack

USB Type-C Audio Dual stereo speakers Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.1

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Software MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 Colors Phantom Black

Bifrost Blue

Astral White

Since the new Redmi 10 Prime features a larger 6,000mAh battery, the phone is slightly thicker and heavier than the regular Redmi 10. Other than that, the Redmi 10 Prime is the same as the non-Prime variant. It packs MediaTek’s Helio G88 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 6.5-inch 90Hz FHD+ display protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3, a centered hole-punch cutout for the 8MP selfie camera, and slim bezels on three sides.

On the back, the Redmi 10 Prime features a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi 10 Prime comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired fast charging. Interestingly, it packs a 22.5W charging brick in the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Redmi 10 Prime will go on sale in India through Xiaomi’s website, Amazon, and offline retail channels starting September 7th. It will be available in three colorways — Phantom Black, Bifrost Blue, and Astral White. The phone is priced as follows: