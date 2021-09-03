The all-new Redmi 10 Prime is a Redmi 10 with a bigger battery
September 3, 2021 4:45am Comment

The all-new Redmi 10 Prime is a Redmi 10 with a bigger battery

Last month, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi 10 in various markets. However, the company didn’t launch the budget-friendly device in India. That’s because Redmi had reserved the Redmi 10 Prime for the Indian market, which is essentially the same phone with a bigger battery.

Redmi 10 Prime: Specifications

SpecificationXiaomi Redmi 10
Dimensions & Weight
  • 161.95 x 75.57 x 9.56mm
  • 192g
Display
  • 6.5-inch FHD+ DotDisplay
  • 2400 x 1080
  • 90Hz refresh rate with adaptive sync (45/60/90Hz)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 3
SoCMediaTek Helio G88
RAM & Storage
  • 4GB LPDDR4x + 64GB
  • 6GB LPDDR4x+ 128GB
Battery & Charging
  • 6,000mAh
  • 18W wired fast charging
  • 9W reverse wired charging
  • 22.5W charger included
Security
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • AI face unlock
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 50MP, f/1.8
  • Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2
  • Macro: 2MP
  • Depth sensor: 2MP
Front Camera(s)8MP, f/2.0
Port(s)
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • USB Type-C
AudioDual stereo speakers
Connectivity
  • 4G LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi
SoftwareMIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
Colors
  • Phantom Black
  • Bifrost Blue
  • Astral White

Since the new Redmi 10 Prime features a larger 6,000mAh battery, the phone is slightly thicker and heavier than the regular Redmi 10. Other than that, the Redmi 10 Prime is the same as the non-Prime variant. It packs MediaTek’s Helio G88 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 6.5-inch 90Hz FHD+ display protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3, a centered hole-punch cutout for the 8MP selfie camera, and slim bezels on three sides.

On the back, the Redmi 10 Prime features a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi 10 Prime comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired fast charging. Interestingly, it packs a 22.5W charging brick in the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Redmi 10 Prime will go on sale in India through Xiaomi’s website, Amazon, and offline retail channels starting September 7th. It will be available in three colorways — Phantom Black, Bifrost Blue, and Astral White. The phone is priced as follows:

  • 4GB + 64GB: ₹12,499 (~$170)
  • 6GB + 128GB: ₹14,999 (~$205)

Tags Indiaredmixiaomi

About author

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra

A Literature and Linguistics graduate with a keen interest in everything Android. When not writing about tech, Pranob spends most of his time either playing League of Legends or lurking on Reddit.

Load Comments