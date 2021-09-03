The all-new Redmi 10 Prime is a Redmi 10 with a bigger battery
Last month, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi 10 in various markets. However, the company didn’t launch the budget-friendly device in India. That’s because Redmi had reserved the Redmi 10 Prime for the Indian market, which is essentially the same phone with a bigger battery.
Redmi 10 Prime: Specifications
|Specification
|Xiaomi Redmi 10
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|MediaTek Helio G88
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|8MP, f/2.0
|Port(s)
|Audio
|Dual stereo speakers
|Connectivity
|Software
|MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
|Colors
Since the new Redmi 10 Prime features a larger 6,000mAh battery, the phone is slightly thicker and heavier than the regular Redmi 10. Other than that, the Redmi 10 Prime is the same as the non-Prime variant. It packs MediaTek’s Helio G88 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 6.5-inch 90Hz FHD+ display protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3, a centered hole-punch cutout for the 8MP selfie camera, and slim bezels on three sides.
On the back, the Redmi 10 Prime features a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
As mentioned earlier, the Redmi 10 Prime comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired fast charging. Interestingly, it packs a 22.5W charging brick in the box.
Pricing & Availability
The Redmi 10 Prime will go on sale in India through Xiaomi’s website, Amazon, and offline retail channels starting September 7th. It will be available in three colorways — Phantom Black, Bifrost Blue, and Astral White. The phone is priced as follows:
- 4GB + 64GB: ₹12,499 (~$170)
- 6GB + 128GB: ₹14,999 (~$205)