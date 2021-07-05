Redmi 6/6A receive MIUI 12 update, but you probably shouldn’t install it

After unveiling MIUI 12 in April last year, Xiaomi shared a list of eligible devices that would receive the update. But the company removed four devices from the list in December last year due to compatibility and performance issues. These included the Redmi Y3, the Redmi 7, the Redmi 6, and the Redmi 6A. This left users disappointed as the Redmi 6 and 6A had received only one major Android upgrade and two MIUI upgrades, while the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 had received no Andriod upgrades and just one MIUI upgrade.

Although Xiaomi had stated that the four devices mentioned above would not receive MIUI 12, it has now released a stable build for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. The company shared information about the MIUI 12 build for these devices in a recent post on its community forums. As per the post, the stable MIUI 12 release for the devices is now available for download. However, the company advises against installing the build on these devices due to performance issues. MIUI Update Tracker on Telegram mentions the following about the update:

“After a year of adaptation, the MIUI 12 stable version of the Redmi6 and Redmi6A models are ready for upgrade. However, after testing by the mobile phone software R&D department, due the insufficient hardware performance of the two models, the MIUI12 stable version cannot meet the OTA full release Redmi6/6A quality standards. After careful consideration, the two models do not do OTA full push, but only provide fastboot packages to friends who want to try it out using manual flashing.”

The post further highlights that the MIUI 12 stable release for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A won’t offer smooth performance, and users might experience “stalls and slow application startup.” If you still wish to give it a shot, you can download the builds from the links below.

Download: MIUI 12 for the Redmi 6 || MIUI 12 for the Redmi 6A

After downloading the fastboot package, you can follow the instructions given in this post to flash MIUI 12 on your phone. It’s worth noting that the MIUI 12 build for these devices is still based on Android 9 Pie.