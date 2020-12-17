Redmi 9 Power with 6000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662, MIUI 12 launches in India

The global pandemic disrupted how most smartphone brands operate. Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi, which has been launching two Redmi Note generations per year since 2018, could not push past launching the 9th series. While the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro/Pro Max were launched in India and parts of Europe earlier this year, they were not launched in China. Last month, when Xiaomi did finally launch the Redmi Note 9 series in China, these devices turned out to be entirely new SKUs. Out of these new devices, the Redmi Note 9 4G (China) (codenamed lime) is now making its way to India where it will be called the Redmi 9 Power (limein). The Redmi 9 Power gets its name from the large 6,000mAh battery that powers the device.

The Redmi 9 Power is meant for the budget segment, so Xiaomi is staying away from using a hole-punch display. It rocks a standard waterdrop notch display measuring 6.53-inches. The display has a resolution of Full HD+, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and is protected under a layer of Gorilla Glass 3.

The Redmi 9 Power is fairly identical to POCO’s latest budget device — POCO M3 (read our POCO M3 hands-on review). It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 chipset and comes with up to 128GB of UFS storage. Unlike the Chinese version that comes with up to 8GB of RAM, the Redmi 9 Power comes with only 4GB RAM.

The only major difference is in terms of the rear cameras; the Redmi 9 Power features a quad camera setup including a 48MP primary camera with a Samsung GM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone features an 8MP camera.

Although it is intended for the budget segment, the Redmi 9 Power features a stereo speaker setup for surrounding audio. The 6000mAh battery is complemented by 18W fast charging but you get a 22.5W charger in the box so you can use it with other devices as well. The smartphone is available in four different colors — black, orange, green, and blue.

In terms of software, the Redmi 9 Power comes with MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Price & Availability

The different variants of the Redmi 9 Power are priced as follows:

4GB + 64GB – ₹10,999

4GB+ 128GB – ₹11,999

The smartphone will be available in India starting December 23rd on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home retail stores.

Redmi 9 Power Specifications