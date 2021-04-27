Redmi K40 Gaming Edition with MediaTek Dimensity 1200, 120Hz refresh rate display launched in China

Xiaomi has added a new smartphone under its Redmi K40 series. The new Redmi K40 Gaming Edition was teased by the company last week, and today it has been officially announced in China. As the name suggests, it is aimed at mobile gamers and offers some unique features, including retractable shoulder buttons, vapor chamber cooling, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and some accent lighting.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition: Specifications

Specification Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Dimensions & Weight 161.9 x 76.9 x 8.3mm

205gms Display 6.67-inch OLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 5

HDR10+

500-nits peak brightness SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Mali-G77 MC9 GPU RAM & Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

12GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage Battery & Charging 5065mAh battery

67W fast charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Face unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP f/1.7 primary camera

64MP f/1.7 primary camera Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2,

8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2, Tertiary: 2MP macro camera, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C Audio JBL tuned stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

Triple microphones Connectivity 5G LTE

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

Infrared

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6

A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO,

QZSS, NavIC Software Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, 500-nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone also comes with vapor chamber technology called ‘LiquidCool‘ with white graphene to keep the temperatures under control while gaming.

The handset also features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.65 aperture lens, an eight-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a two-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera at the front placed in a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout.

For connectivity, there is 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The battery on the handset is rated at 5,065mAh and supports 67W fast charging. Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP53 dust and water resistance, a triple microphone setup, and speakers tuned by JBL along with support for Dolby Atmos. The smartphone will be available in Black, Silver, and White colors. A special Bruce Lee Special Edition will also be offered.

Pricing and Availability

As for pricing and availability, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is priced at CNY 1,999 ($309 approx) in China for the base variant that comes with 6GB RAM and 129GB storage. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 2,199 ($340 approx), and the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 2,399 ($370 approx). The handset is also offered with 12GB of RAM that is available with either 128GB storage priced at CNY 2,399 ($370 approx), 256GB storage for CNY 2,699 ($416 approx). The Bruce Lee Special Edition will be available with 12GB + 256GB at CNY 2,799 ($432 approx). The smartphone can be pre-ordered in China starting today with the first sale starting from April 30.