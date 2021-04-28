Redmi K40 Gaming Edition could launch in India as the POCO F3 GT

Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO share quite a few resources amongst the three, even though both Redmi and POCO firmly insist on their own independence from the main Xiaomi brand. While Redmi’s independence is within the context of the Chinese market, POCO maintains that it is independent of Xiaomi both in India and Globally as well. Nonetheless, we frequently see the same product being rebranded into different avatars. The recently launched Redmi K40 Gaming Edition could be the next smartphone to be rebranded, possibly taking on the avatar of the POCO F3 GT in India.

According to noted Xiaomi leaker and XDA Senior Member kacskrz, Xiaomi could be rebranding the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition to the POCO F3 GT in India.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition comes with the model number “M2104K10C”, where the C at the end denotes its release in the Chinese market. Consequently, code within MIUI 12 suggests that “M2104K10I”, where the I at the end denotes a release in the Indian market, will be called the POCO F3 GT.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+ in February this year for the Chinese market. Of these, the Redmi K40 was rebranded into the POCO F3 for Global markets, and into the Mi 11X for the Indian market. Next, the Redmi K40 Pro hasn’t yet reached other markets and we’ve not seen clues that suggest that it will come out of China. But the Redmi K40 Pro+ was launched as the Mi 11i globally and as the Mi 11X Pro in India. And just two days ago, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in China, which according to currently available information, will reach India as the POCO F3 GT. POCO does change the exterior of the device with its own branding and CMF, so we’re hoping the out-of-place English words on the back of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition gives way to something saner.

POCO in India does not have any devices in the F-series, other than the original POCO F1, though the global POCO F3 can be purchased in the country as the Mi 11x, getting you practically the same product. It’s not yet known if the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition / POCO F3 GT will make its way to the global market.