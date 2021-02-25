Redmi K40 is likely to come to global markets as a POCO phone

Although POCO insists on calling itself an independent brand, its product portfolio mostly consists of rebranded Xiaomi devices. For example, the POCO F2 Pro from last year was a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro 5G, the POCO X2 was a rebranded Redmi K30, and the POCO M2 Pro was a rehashed Redmi Note 9 Pro. While the company has launched a couple of original devices in the recent past, it seems like POCO isn’t going to completely give up the rebranding strategy anytime soon. We have now learned that the company is planning to launch the upcoming Redmi K40 as a POCO-branded phone in some markets.

As a recent tweet from XDA Senior Member Deic points out, a new POCO device was recently certified by IMDA (Singapore). The listing reveals that the device will go by the model number M2012K11AG and the codename alioth. It further mentions that the device will feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 48MP primary camera, a 6.67-inch display, and a 4,420mAh battery.

— ⭐ Deiki (@Deiki_kun) February 25, 2021

In case that sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve previously spotted the same device on Chinese certification authority TENAA’s website, with Redmi branding and model number M2012K11AC. The device is believed to be the Redmi K40, which will be launched in China later today. As you can tell, both the devices feature the same model number, with the exception of the last letter. Based on the model numbers of previous Xiaomi and Redmi devices, we believe that the ‘C’ stands for China and the ‘G’ stands for Global. Therefore, we suspect that POCO will launch the Redmi K40 under its own brand name in select markets outside of China.

