The Chinese Redmi K40 and K40 Pro may come to India as Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro, skipping the POCO F3 rebranding

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi K40 series in China late last month, featuring three exciting devices — the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and the Redmi K40 Pro+. We expect the devices to make their way to international markets later this year, but Xiaomi hasn’t shared any information regarding that at the moment. Recent leaks suggest that the company may launch the Redmi K40 as the POCO F3 outside of China, however, that may not be the case for the Indian market.

XDA Senior Member and trusted Xiaomi tipster kacskrz recently shared a few images suggesting that the Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro may be heading to the Indian market as the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro. The images highlight code related to an unreleased Xiaomi device, which is codenamed “aliothin” and has the model number M2012K11AI. The device will allegedly launch with the marketing name Mi 11X.

For the unaware, the Redmi K40 is codenamed “alioth” and Xiaomi has a history of adding the suffix “in” to the codenames of devices that are launched in the Indian market. This leads us to believe that the Redmi K40 may be launched in India as the Xiaomi Mi 11X.

The second image shows code with a device named Mi 11X Pro. While the image doesn’t include concrete evidence to suggest that it may be a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro, it might as well be just that if Xiaomi has even a shred of consistency left in its confusing naming scheme.

The third image sheds light on a new device named Mi 11i, which may be a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro+. As you can see, the device shares its codename (“haydn_pro”) with the K40 Pro+. Unlike the Mi 11X, though, the Mi 11i’s codename has the suffix “global,” which leads us to believe that it may launch in international markets. But unlike the K40 and K40 Pro that are getting a POCO rebrand for the international market, this K40 Pro+ is likely sticking to its Xiaomi roots for its global launch.

Currently, we have no information to confirm whether or not there will be an Indian variant of the Mi 11i. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about these devices.