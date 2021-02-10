Redmi K40 and K40 Pro receive TENAA certification ahead of official launch

Since last month, we know that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the new Redmi K40 series in China. The company itself confirmed the launch date. There have been multiple reports and leak surrounding the K40 series, with reports suggesting there will at least be two devices: the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro. Now ahead of the official launch, three Xiaomi smartphones, including the Redmi K40, K40 Pro, and an unreleased Mi device, have been spotted on TENAA, giving us our best look yet at these upcoming smartphones.

Starting with the device with the model number M2012K11AC, this is likely to be the Redmi K40 and hence will succeed the last year’s Redmi K30 4G. Although the TENAA listing didn’t reveal any specifications, leaks so far hint at the device packing a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, the new Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 4,520 mAh battery, and an AMOLED display.

Meanwhile, the device with model number M2012K11C is expected to be the Redmi K40 Pro, and it will be a direct successor to the Redmi K30 5G. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 888. In terms of specifications, a recent Weibo leak (via GSMArena) suggests that the K40 Pro might feature a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, triple cameras, and a bigger 5,000 mAh battery.

There are conflicting reports about the camera hardware of both the devices. According to known Xiaomi tipster and XDA Senior Member Deic, the Redmi K40 and K40 Pro will feature a 48MP and a 64MP sensor, respectively. However, the most recent Weibo leak claims both phones will have a 108MP primary sensor.

Finally, the third phone spotted on TENAA has a model number M2102J2SC. According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, this Mi smartphone will be a new variant of the Mi 10 5G, with the only change being the switch to the new Snapdragon 870 SoC from the old Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi K40 series in China on February 25, so we won’t have to wait for more to learn about the company’s latest affordable flagship phones.