Xiaomi unveils Redmi K40 series in China, featuring three exciting devices

After sharing several teasers about the Redmi K40 series over the last few weeks, Xiaomi has now finally launched the new lineup in China. The new Redmi K40 series includes three devices — the Redmi K40, the Redmi K40 Pro, and the Redmi K40 Pro+. Here’s everything you need to know about Xiaomi’s new affordable flagships:

Xiaomi Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro & Redmi K40 Po+: Specifications

Specification Redmi K40 Redmi K40 Pro Redmi K40 Pro+ Dimensions & Weight 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8mm

196g 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8mm

196g 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8mm

196g Display 6.67-inch AMOLED display

FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

1300nits peak brightness, 900nits typical brightness

Gorilla Glass 5

True Tone

5,000,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR10+

MEMC 6.67-inch AMOLED display

FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

1300nits peak brightness, 900nits typical brightness

Gorilla Glass 5

True Tone

5,000,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR10+

MEMC 6.67-inch AMOLED display

FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

1300nits peak brightness, 900nits typical brightness

Gorilla Glass 5

True Tone

5,000,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR10+

MEMC SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Adreno 650 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Adreno 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Adreno 660 RAM & Storage 6GB LPDDR5 + 128GB UFS 3.1

8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB

12GB + 256GB 6GB LPDDR5 + 128GB UFS 3.1

8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB 12GB LPFFR5 + 256GB UFS 3.1 Battery & Charging 4,520mAh

33W fast wired charging 4,520mAh

33W fast wired charging 4,520mAh

33W fast wired charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) 48MP IMX 582, f/1,79 primary camera

8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2, 119° FoV

5MP tele macro camera 64MP primary camera

8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2, 119° FoV

5MP tele macro camera 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.75 primary camera

8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2, 119° FoV

5MP tele macro camera Front Camera(s) 20MP selfie camera 20MP selfie camera 20MP selfie camera Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos certification

Hi-Res Audio certification Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos certification

Hi-Res Audio certification Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos certification

Hi-Res Audio certification Connectivity SA/NSA 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou SA/NSA 5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou SA/NSA 5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou Software MIUI 12 based on Android 11 MIUI 12 based on Android 11 MIUI 12 based on Android 11 Other Features Color temperature sensor

IR blaster Color temperature sensor

IR blaster Color temperature sensor

IR blaster

The new Redmi K40 devices come with an updated design, which is a far cry from the Redmi K30 lineup from last year. Instead of a center-aligned camera island, the new devices feature a left-aligned rectangular camera island that resembles the one found on the Xiaomi Mi 11. They feature new back panel finishes, and the Redmi branding has also been moved to a new position closer to the left edge. Things aren’t all that different over on the front, except for the new centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The vast majority of the changes on the Redmi K40 series can be found on the inside. The new devices come with updated SoCs, with the Redmi K40 packing Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 870 chip and the Redmi K40 Pro/Redmi K40 Pro+ featuring the flagship Snapdragon 888 chip. The SoCs are paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the non-pro variant, with the Pro and Pro+ variants also getting up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi K40 features a 6.67-inch FHD+AMOLED display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It has a single hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and minimal bezels on all sides. The Redmi K40 Pro and the Redmi K40 Pro+ also feature the same display. All three devices feature a substantially large 4,520mAh battery. All three devices also feature a proper stereo-speaker setup, with a speaker each on the top and bottom edge. This isn’t to be confused with the pseudo-stereo speaker setup that we’ve seen on some devices in the past, which uses the earpiece as a secondary speaker.

The Redmi K40 series has received some major improvements on the camera front. The Redmi K40 Pro now features a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 5MP tele-macro sensor. The non-pro variant features a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 5MP tele-macro camera. The Redmi K40 Pro+ features the most impressive camera setup, with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 5MP tele-macro camera. On the software front, all three devices run MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Pricing & Availability

The new Redmi K40 series is priced as follows:

Redmi K40: 6GB/128GB: CNY 1999 (~$310) 8GB/128GB: CNY 2199 (~$340) 8GB/256GB: CNY 2499 (~$387) 12GB/256GB: CNY 2699 (~$418)

Redmi K40 Pro: 6GB/128GB: CNY 2,799 (~$434) 8GB/128GB: CNY 2,999 (~$465) 8GB+256GB: CNY 3,299 (~$511)

Redmi K40 Pro+: 12GB/256GB: CNY 3,699 (~$573)



The devices will go on sale in China via Xiaomi’s website and most major e-commerce portals in the country. We currently don’t have availability details for the devices. Xiaomi also hasn’t released any information regarding an international launch. But, as per recent reports, the Redmi K40 may launch as a POCO device in some markets outside China.