Redmi K50 Pro design shown off in leaked renders

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Redmi K50G in China, the company’s latest gaming-focused smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 120W fast charging support. Rumors have it the Redmi K50G will soon be joined by the Redmi K50 Pro, and thanks to a fresh leak, we now have more details about this upcoming phone.

OnLeaks and Zouton have released CAD renders of the Redmi K50 Pro, showcasing the phone’s overall design from multiple angles. As per the renders, the Redmi K50 Pro will feature an industrial design, standing in stark contrast to the funky, aggressive design of the Redmi K50G. The phone’s curved back has a rectangular camera module perpendicular to the Redmi logo in the left corner. We can also see that the camera island has three sensors with a dual-tone LED flash module situated below the camera area. Over on the back, the phone has a centered hole-punch display. Volume and power keys are on the right frame, while a USB Type C port, a speaker grille, and a microphone are lined up at the bottom. The overall design of the Redmi K50 Pro looks a lot like the iQOO 7.

Not a lot is known about the hardware specifications of the Redmi K50 Pro at this point. Going by the Redmi K40 Pro, which launched in India as the Mi 11X Pro, we expect the Redmi K50 Pro to offer flagship-level specifications at an affordable price tag. The phone will most likely pack a high refresh rate AMOLED display and a flagship SoC like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – after all, the Redmi K40 Pro came with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. According to previous reports, the phone will feature a 50MP primary shooter. We’re also expecting a big upgrade in charging speeds as the last year’s Redmi K40 Pro only offered 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi hasn’t officially revealed anything about the Redmi K50 Pro. We expect to learn more about the phone in the coming weeks leading up to its official launch.