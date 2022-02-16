The new Redmi K50G is a gaming phone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and 120W fast charging support

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched a new Redmi K50 series device in China today. The new device, called the Redmi K50G, is a flagship-level gaming phone that packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and 120W fast charging support. On top of that, the device comes with a couple of neat features for gamers and it’s also available in a Formula One-inspired special edition variant.

Redmi K50G: Specifications

Specification Redmi K50G Build Metal frame

Glass back

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on display Dimensions & Weight 162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5mm

210g Display 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED

120Hz refresh rate

480Hz touch sampling rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Adreno 730 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB UFS 3.1

12GB+128GB

12GB+256GB Battery & Charging 4,700mAh

120W wired fast charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP Sony IMX686

Ultra-wide: 8MP, 120° FoV

Telemacro: 2MP Front Camera(s) 20MP Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Symmetrical quad speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

NFC

Bluetooth

IR blaster Software MIUI Other Features Customizable gaming triggers

CyberEngine X-axis vibration motor 1016

The Redmi K50G takes inspiration from the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition when it comes to the design. It features a similar back panel design, side-mounted triggers, and hole-punch display, but it has a rectangular camera module instead of the pill-shaped design found on the older model. Like its predecessor, it features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate. However, instead of Gorilla Glass 5, the newer model comes with Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display.

While the Redmi K50G might seem like a minor upgrade over its predecessor at first glance, that’s definitely not the case. Redmi has made some significant improvements on the inside, with the newer model featuring Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Although the Redmi K50G comes with a smaller 4,700mAh battery, Redmi has equipped the phone with its insanely fast 120W fast charging solution. The device comes with a 120W GaN charger in the box, which can charge the phone from 0-100-% in about 17 minutes.

In addition, the Redmi K50G packs a quad-speaker setup consisting of two subwoofers and two tweeters, a triple mic array, and it’s the first phone to launch with the CyberEngine X-axis motor 1016 for improved haptics. Redmi claims that the new motor can achieve a richer vibration effect and, to help users experience the difference, the company has included 95 daily scenarios in MIUI that take advantage of the motor’s performance.

Sadly, the Redmi K50G doesn’t come with any significant improvements in the camera department, and it features the same 64MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Over on the front, it has a single 20MP selfie shooter.

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi K50G also packs some cool features for gamers, including customizable side-mounted triggers and a triple Wi-Fi antenna array for improved latency. At the moment, Redmi has not shared any details about the software. We’ll update the post as soon as we have more info.

Pricing & Availability

The Redmi K50G will go on sale in China starting February 18. The regular model will be available in three colorways — Black, Blue, and Silver — at a starting price of CNY3,299 (~$520) for the 8GB+128GB model. The higher RAM and storage variants will be available for CNY3,599 (~$568) and CNY3,899 (~$615), respectively.

Redmi has also partnered with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team to launch a special edition variant of the Redmi K50G, which will be available in a single 12GB+256GB configuration for CNY4,199 (~$662). At the moment, Redmi hasn’t shared any details about international availability, but we have reason to believe that the device could launch globally as the POCO F4 GT.