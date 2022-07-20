The Redmi Note 11T Pro makes its way to the Indian market as the Redmi K50i

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus in China this May. The devices offered 144Hz high refresh rate LCD panels and MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset at an affordable price, making them great picks for budget-conscious mobile gamers. Xiaomi has now brought one of these devices to the Indian market but with a different marketing name — the Redmi K50i.

The new Redmi K50i is a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro, featuring the same hardware. It’s indistinguishable from the Chinese model in almost all aspects since Xiaomi hasn’t made any changes to its design either. So, if you’re already familiar with the Chinese Redmi Note 11T Pro, you probably know what to expect from the new Redmi K50i. If not, here’s a quick overview.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Xiaomi Redmi K50i: Specifications

Specification Xiaomi Redmi K50i Dimensions & Weight 163.64 x 74.29 x 8.87mm

200g Display 6.6-inch LCD

2460 x 1080p resolution, 440PPI

144Hz refresh rate

7-stage AdaptiveSync (30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz)

100% DCI-P3 coverage

DC dimming

Dolby Vision support SoC MediaTek Dimensity 8100

Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU RAM & Storage 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 5,080mAh

67W wired fast charging support (charger included)

PD support up to 27W Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1

Ultra-wide: 8MP, 120-degree FoV

Macro: 2MP Front Camera(s) 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Dual stereo speakers Connectivity 5G dual SIM Supported bands: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28A/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3 Software MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Other Features VC liquid cooling

IR blaster

X-axis linear vibration motor

IP53 certification

The Redmi K50i is a premium mid-ranger featuring MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset. The SoC is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage, a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel that refreshes at 144Hz, and a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. This spec combo makes it a great pick for mobile gamers on a budget, but you should wait for our full review before taking the leap and ordering one for yourself.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi K50i features a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera on the back, along with a 16MP selfie shooter up front. Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and IP53 certification for dust and water resistance.

Being a MediaTek Dimensity-powered device, the Redmi K50i also offers 5G capabilities with support for twelve 5G bands. In addition, it includes 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. Unlike its Chinese counterpart, however, the device does not offer NFC support.

On the software front, the Redmi K50i runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. Xiaomi has promised that it will deliver two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates for the device. This means that Xiaomi will update the device to Android 13 sometime later this year or early next year and Android 14 after Google rolls it out for its Pixel devices next year. The company will also deliver regular security updates to the device until 2025.

Pricing & Availability

The Redmi K50i will go on sale in India starting July 23. It will be available in 3 colors, Stealth Black, Quick Silver, and Phantom Blue, at the following prices:

6GB + 128GB: ₹25,999 (~$325)

8GB + 256GB: ₹28,999 (~$362)

Xiaomi has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer up to ₹3,000 instant discounts on purchases made with ICICI Bank cards. Along with the Redmi K50i, Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS earbuds in the Indian market. The affordable TWS earbuds will go on sale starting July 31 at a price of ₹1,999 (~$25). It will be available at an early bird price of ₹1,499 for the first 48 hours.

What do you think of the new Redmi K50i? Will it be your next smartphone, or are you going to pick another device in the same price range? Let us know in the comments section below.