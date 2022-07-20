Redmi K50i Unboxing: What’s inside the box?

The Redmi K50i has finally arrived in India and it’s the first Redmi K-series phone from the brand in three years. This particular phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip, and is touted to be one of the fastest phones in its segment. If you’re interested in buying this phone and are wondering what you get inside the box, then we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you get inside the Redmi K50i’s retail box in India:

What’s inside the Redmi K50i (India) retail box?

The box of the Redmi K50i comes with the following content:

Redmi K50i (in the color you’ve chosen)

67W fast-charger

USB-A to USB-C cable

SIM ejection tool

Region-specific documentation, including Quick Start Guide

Basic TPU/silicon case

Basic Screen Protector (pre-applied)

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Redmi K50i comes with pretty much everything you’d expect to see with a smartphone inside the retail packaging. Unlike a lot of other OEMs, Redmi is including a charger in the box along with its new Redmi K50i. You get a 67W charger which should be able to top up the device fairly quickly. The device, as you can see, also comes with a transparent TPU case and a screen protector (pre-applied on the phone) for some basic protection out of the box. This ensures you don’t have to spend any additional money on a case or a screen protector for the phone, at least not immediately.

The Redmi K50i starts at ₹25,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and it comes in three colors — Quick Silver, Stealth Black, and Phantom Blue. We have the Quick Silver variant of the phone with us and it looks very clean with just the camera island and the Redmi branding at the back. You can visit the link mentioned below to find the best price for it online. If the device appears familiar to you, it’s because the same phone is sold as the Redmi Note 11T Pro in China and as the Poco X4 GT in global markets.

Redmi K50i The Redmi K50i brings a powerful of internals at a relatively affordable price in India. It sports a 144Hz FFS LCD panel and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 chip. See at mi.com

So which Redmi K50i color variant are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.