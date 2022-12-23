After unveiling the premium Xiaomi 13 series in China earlier this month, Xiaomi is now gearing up to unveil its latest affordable flagship lineup under the Redmi brand. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Redmi K60 series in China on December 27, and the lineup will include three devices featuring flagship Qualcomm and MediaTek SoCs.

Xiaomi announced the launch event in a recent string of posts on Weibo and revealed the names of the three upcoming Redmi K60 series devices -- the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. The company also confirmed that the Redmi K60 Pro will pack Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while the regular Redmi K60 and Redmi K60E will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and MediaTek Dimensity 8200, respectively. In addition, Xiaomi has announced that the most premium device in the lineup, the Redmi K60 Pro, will come with up to 16GB LPDDR5X memory and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Although the company has not revealed any other details, previous leaks suggest that the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro will launch with MIUI 14 based on Android 13, whereas the Redmi K60E will run MIUI 13 based on Android 12. We expect Xiaomi to share more details in the days leading up to the launch, and we'll let you know as soon as we have more information.

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi will unveil the Redmi K60 series in China next week. The devices will make it to global markets next year, but they could launch under different brand names. Xiaomi has a history of rebranding Redmi K series devices as Xiaomi and Poco devices in global markets, and we expect the company to follow the same with the upcoming models.

Source: Weibo