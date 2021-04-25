The Redmi Note 10 gets its first AOSP-based custom ROM

Xiaomi recently unveiled the 10th iteration of the Redmi Note series, the Redmi Note 10 lineup, consisting of the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro/Pro Max. Confusing naming aside, the Redmi Note series always brings innovation in the mid-range space, and this year is no different, as we’re getting AMOLED displays across the board, beefy batteries, and in the case of the Pro/Pro Max, a 108MP camera for ultra-crisp 9-in-1 pixel binning.

Redmi Note 10 XDA Forum

The specifications are great, but wouldn’t it be amazing if we could run AOSP Android on these phones rather than just MIUI? Well, this is XDA-Developers, and developers in our forums always find a way. Now, after the first AOSP-based custom ROM arrived for the Pro model, we have the first AOSP-based custom ROM for the vanilla Redmi Note 10, courtesy of XDA Senior Member ZIDAN44.

The ROM itself is an official build of Pixel Experience, a custom ROM project that aims to replicate the Google Pixel’s software experience as closely as possible. It’s based on Android 11 and comes with Google apps pre-installed. It also tries to port over, or replicate, as many Pixel-exclusive features as possible, while also implementing some new features of its own.

The Redmi Note 10 version, in particular, is reported to be stable according to users in the official thread, but as with every aftermarket ROM, you shouldn’t flash this to your device without at least being prepared to find bugs, as you might come across something that has not yet been reported. Users have also reported Magisk to be working fine with this build, if you also want your phone to be rooted.

You can check out the official XDA thread to find out more about this ROM, and if you want to try it out, you also have links to download and install it on your device. Just make sure to keep a TWRP backup of your phone’s essential partitions in hand in case something goes wrong. You can also see more information on Pixel Experience’s official website.

Check out Pixel Experience for the Redmi Note 10!