Redmi Note 10 Pro leak hints at another mid-range Snapdragon 7 series phone

In November last year, we got our first look at the upcoming Redmi Note 10 4G on Chinese regulatory authority TENAA’s website. The certification listing revealed some crucial details about Xiaomi’s next-gen Redmi Note lineup, and it even included a couple of live images of the Redmi Note 10 4G. At the time, we had learned that the Redmi Note 10 4G would feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, a 5,900mAh battery, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. We had also learned that the device would feature an octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. While we haven’t seen any additional information about the Redmi Note 10 4G since then, we’ve now spotted an FCC certification listing for the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Pro.

The certification listing pertains to a Redmi device with the model number M2101K6G, and we can confirm that it’s the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The listing reveals that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be a 4G device, which will support GSM, WCDMA, and LTE networks. It also highlights that the device will feature dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, NFC, an FM receiver, and GNSS support. Furthermore, the listing adds that the device will run MIUI 12 out of the box.

While the FCC listing doesn’t divulge any other specifications, the XiaomiUI Telegram group has leaked more details about the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The leak mentions the same model number (M2101K6G) seen in the FCC listing, and it reveals that the Redmi Note 10 Pro is code-named “sweet”. It adds that the device will feature an IPS LCD that may support a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and MEMC tech. The device will feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, an ultra-wide camera, a macro camera, and a depth sensor.

Additionally, the leak reveals that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will pack a 5,050mAh battery, and it will be based on Qualcomm’s SM7150 platform (Snapdragon 732G). As seen in the FCC listing, the leak also adds that the device will feature NFC support, however, the Indian variant (code-named “sweetin”) won’t feature NFC. We believe that the specifications released by the XiaomiUI Telegram group are credible, and they line up with what we know about “sweet” and “sweetin.”

Featured image: Redmi Note 10 live images from TENAA