Unofficial LineageOS 18.1 is now available for the Redmi Note 10 Pro/Pro Max

If there’s one community-driven Android project out there that needs no introduction whatsoever, it’s LineageOS. The name itself has become synonymous with aftermarket development and is without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most popular custom ROMs. While the list of devices officially supported by the LineageOS project is fairly long, developers often take advantage of the open-source nature of the custom ROM and extend support unofficially to many other devices. This is exactly what happened with the newly released Redmi Note 10 Pro/Pro Max, as these two smartphones have now received an unofficial LineageOS 18.1 build on top of Android 11.

Although both smartphones run Android 11 out of the box, neither device runs software that can be said to be stock Android-like. If you have been itching to ditch MIUI, then you should definitely enjoy the unofficial LineageOS 18.1 ROM, which comes courtesy of XDA Senior Member grewal09. It is a unified build, simply because the “Pro” and the “Pro Max” variants share a common firmware.

To try out this unofficial build of LineageOS‌ 18.1, all you need is an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery installed on your phone. Since there is no fully working TWRP build available for the device duo yet, the developer has also provided a LineageOS recovery image to simplify the flashing process. Interestingly, the current LineageOS release has been built against a pre-built kernel, even though Xiaomi released the kernel source code for these devices last month.

The only bugs are that double tap to wake is broken and SELinux is set to permissive. The latter is definitely a matter of serious concern, but given the fact that this is quite an early development, it’s not surprising that there are some bugs that have yet to be squashed. In case you don’t mind random glitches and odd behaviors, by all means, give the ROM a try. For download links and flashing instructions, head over to the thread linked below.

